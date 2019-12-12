Matt Gaetz Dragged By Democrat For DUI Arrest, After He Reads Article On Hunter Biden Drug Problem At Hearing

Donald Trump-supporting Florida Republican Matt Gaetz received some serious clapback from Georgia Democrat Hank Johnson at Thursday's impeachment hearing.

Florida Republican congressional rep Matt Gaetz, at Thursday morning’s House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing, read a news article into official record that described in detail alleged drug use by Hunter Biden. The younger son of Democratic 2020 presidential frontrunner Joe Biden, Hunter Biden has become an unwilling central figure in the impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump. Gaetz is a strong Trump supporter and opponent of Trump’s impeachment.

Biden worked for a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma, which has been accused of corruption. Trump’s effort to portray both Joe and Hunter Biden as corrupt by forcing the Ukrainian government to “investigate” them is at the heart of the impeachment articles being debated on Thursday morning by the Judiciary Committee.

But Gaetz took the attacks on the younger Biden — the last surviving child of Joe Biden’s three — a step further in Thursday’s hearing, bringing up a 2016 incident in which Hunter Biden was allegedly found with cocaine residue in a returned rental car. Biden’s past substance abuse issues, however, have been a matter of public record. In 2014 he was discharged from the United States Navy Reserve after a positive cocaine test, according to a Phoenix New Times report that covered the rental car incident, which occurred in Arizona.

Watch Gaetz read the Hunter Biden article, in the video below, along with a Democratic reply, courtesy of The Washington Post.

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) calls out Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) for going after Hunter Biden's substance abuse problems. "The pot calling the kettle black is not something that we should do." pic.twitter.com/pVSGgD0lm4 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 12, 2019

Gaetz, however, has a substance abuse-related arrest of his own. According to a Tampa Bay Times report, Gaetz was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in 2008.

While congressional rules of decorum generally frown on members of Congress from making personal attacks on other members, Democrat Hank Johnson of Georgia found a creative way to clap back on Gaetz, when he was given time to speak by Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler.

“The pot calling the kettle black is not something we should do,” Johnson said, causing a wave of laughter in the committee room audience. “I don’t know what members, if any, have had problems with substance abuse, been busted for DUI, I don’t know.”

Johnson added that “if I did” know of any members with DUI arrests, “I wouldn’t raise it against anyone,” as quoted by the news site Raw Story.

According to the Tampa Bay Times account, Gaetz has acknowledged that he had “made bad decisions,” adding, “that is sort of something that we all live with.”

Gaetz escaped charges on the DUI arrest, despite the fact that he refused to take a breathalyzer test to determine his blood-alcohol content. At the time of the arrest, on October 30, 2008, Gaetz was driving a BMW owned by his father, a Florida state senator.