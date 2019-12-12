Hannah Brown Flaunts Her Figure In Incredible Ensemble At Rachel Zoe Disco Glam Event

Fashion designer Rachel Zoe threw a huge party Wednesday night — and Hannah Brown was one of the attendees. At the disco glam holiday party, The Bachelorette star and Dancing with the Stars champion looked absolutely fabulous. Hannah shared a few glimpses of her gorgeous ensemble via her Instagram stories. It looks like she had a blast.

Rachel’s party was at The Peppermint Club and featured live music by the disco group The Funky Hippeez. Hannah was one of many celebrities in attendance. Various social media posts also showed Molly Sims, Victoria Justice, pregnant model Rocky Barnes, Kaitlynn Carter and Paris Hilton’s parents Kathy and Rick there, too.

For the party, Hannah rocked Rachel’s Siera Fluid Sequin Flared Pants and coordinating Sawyer Fluid Sequin Blazer. The ensemble featured a white fluid sequin fabric with coordinating black satin stripes, cuffs and lapel accents. She rocked this look, wearing the blazer with nothing underneath. Just one black button held the blazer together across Hannah’s midriff, giving fans a glimpse at her flat tummy.

The Bachelorette star wore her long, blond hair pulled back into a sleek, high ponytail. She added some simple hoop earrings. Hannah went with a fairly heavy, glam makeup look. At one point, she added a fun necklace of Christmas lights and a reindeer antler headband to the outfit.

In a couple of the shots Hannah posted via her Instagram Stories, she cocked a hip to accentuate her slim figure and flaunt hints of her curves. This wasn’t necessarily an especially revealing look, but it definitely gave off a stunning vibe.

At the time of writing, Hannah hadn’t shared any still shots of the Rachel Zoe blazer and trouser look on her Instagram page. The Bachelorette and Dancing with the Stars fans mostly likely hope that she will at some point, as they surely have plenty of compliments they would love to post in response to this fun and fabulous look.

Hannah has said that she done with television cameras, at least for now. However, she will be shaking things up soon in the premiere of Peter Weber’s The Bachelor season. Previews have been sharing tidbits from this appearance. While she cannot say much, an ABC executive teased that this is more than just a “drive-by” appearance.

Rachel’s holiday event is just the latest celebrity-driven outing that Hannah has attended in recent weeks. She is living in Los Angeles now and hasn’t shared too much about what’s next for her.