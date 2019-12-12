Russian Bombshell Dasha Mart Teases Fans & Tugs On Bikini Bottoms

Russian beauty Dasha Mart took to Instagram to show off her curves in a skimpy bikini that didn’t leave much to the imagination today.

The brunette’s update consisted of three photos that showed her on Miami Beach standing next to a group of cars that were sculpted of sand. While the shapes were quite impressive, her fabulous figure was the focal point of the snaps.

Dasha’s bikini was black and gold. The top was a halter-style with a plunging neckline that showed off plenty of her voluptuous chest. The sides of the thong bottoms were pulled high on her hips, accentuating her long, toned legs.

Two of the snaps showed the bronzed beauty from the front as she stood next to the sand sculptures. In one picture, she teasingly tugged on one side of her bottoms, showing off a tattoo on her hip. With one hand in her hair and one leg forward, she gave the camera a sultry look.

The other front-facing shot showed the stunner as she put one hand on one of the cars. She put her long legs and her hourglass shape on display as she stood with one leg in front of the other.

The remaining photo showed Dasha from the side, with one hand on one of the cars. With one knee raised, she emphasized the curve of her hip. Her chiseled abs and shapely arms were also on display.

For the shots, Dasha wore her hair down. Most of her face was obscured by a pair of large black sunglasses. To add a bit of bling to the look, she wore a belly ring and a pair of stud earrings.

While most of the caption was in Russian, a quick search revealed that she explained how the sand sculptures were the product of artist Leandro Elrich and were part of an exhibition for Art Week in Miami.

Most of the comments were in Russian, but some of the beauty’s English-speaking fans weighed in on what they thought about the photos.

“It doesn’t get much better then this right here!!!” one follower said.

“You are truly a Goddess,” wrote a second admirer.

“You look gorgeous,” said a third follower.

“This post is on fire Absolutely perfect figure,” commented a fourth fan.

Dahsa does have a figure worthy of envy, and she doesn’t seem to mind showing it off. Her Instagram page is filled with photos of her looking smoking hot in a variety of revealing outfits, such as the skimpy bikini she wore a few weeks ago.