Kate Middleton Wears Princess Diana’s Lovers Knot Tiara For Buckingham Palace Event

Kate Middleton wore one of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s most iconic accessories, the Lovers Knot tiara, to a glamorous evening event at Buckingham Palace with members of the royal family, including her husband Prince William and Queen Elizabeth in attendance.

The Lovers Knot Tiara was gifted to Princess Diana from Queen Elizabeth as a wedding present when Diana married the queen’s son Charles in 1981.

Middleton looked breathtaking at the event and every inch a future queen as she stepped out wearing a navy blue velvet Alexander McQueen gown. The designer also dressed the Duchess of Cambridge for her wedding to Prince William, which took place in April of 2011.

The royal also donned breathtaking chandelier diamond earrings in a sequence of photos uploaded to Kate and husband Prince William’s Kensington Royal Instagram page.

She matched that with a favorite necklace that she has worn to many other royal events. The Nizam of Hyderabad necklace features 38 brilliant diamonds plus 13 emerald-cut diamonds and a pear-shaped drop reported Pop Sugar.

On the left side of the dress, Kate sported what is known as the Royal Family Order, a pin gifted to the royal mother of three from Queen Elizabeth, featuring a painted portrait of her majesty. Princess Diana also wore this same style of a pin for formal royal events.

Kate last wore the medal during a reception in October of 2018 reported Hello! Magazine, where she wore another Alexander McQueen creation at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace. For that event, she also donned the late princess’ tiara.

The Duchess also wore her engagement ring from Prince William, which was the same ring his father, Prince Charles, used to ask Princess Diana to marry him.

In a final addition to her outfit, Kate wore a blue and gold sash, which symbolizes the Royal Victorian Order of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Buckingham Palace event was a diplomatic reception in honor of members of the Diplomatic Corps in London, England explained the caption attached to the sequence of photos.

The reception, hosted by the queen, supports the work of the family in representing the United Kingdom both in England and abroad. This work includes hosting of state visits and Queen Elizabeth‘s audiences with Ambassadors and High Commissioners.

Fans of the royal family chimed in with their positive comments on Kate’s overall look.

One fan of the elegant future Queen remarked, “She looks like the future queen she will be. Stunning‼️”

“Kate always looks so regal and sincere,” said another follower of the family, followed by three red heart emojis.

A third fan remarked, “Wonderful! So happy to see HRH wearing the Nizam necklace again!”

Kate Middleton is usually seen on the couple’s shared Instagram page in more casual clothing for her royal duties. She recently visited Family Action on the day she became the organization’s royal patron wearing skinny jeans, black ankle boots, a moss-colored green sweater, and a red puffer jacket.