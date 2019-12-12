Nicaraguan Fitness Model Dolly Castro Showcases Insane Physique In Sports Bra & Leggings

Dolly Castro shared a new update to her Instagram feed in which she shows off her strong physique while discussing a podcast she recently finished listening to.

On Thursday, December 12, the Nicaraguan fitness model took to the comments section to upload a photo of herself in workout clothes and her 6.2 million Instagram fans are in awe.

In the photo, Castro is posing outdoors with her side to the camera somewhere in Laguna Beach in California, as she indicated via the geotag she paired with her post. She is on a sidewalk as she holds her phone in her hand. Castro is angling the screen at the camera, showing the cover of a podcast. In her caption, she goes on to discuss the The MFCEO Project by Andy Frisella.

Castro is wearing a workout set in mismatched colors. Her sports bra is light salmon with thin black straps that go over her shoulders. The top features a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting her ample cleavage on display. The bra reaches down to her sternum, leaving her toned abs and obliques exposed.

Castro teamed her top with a pair of black leggings that sit right over her bellybutton. The stretchy fabric of the yoga pants hug her lower body tightly, showcasing the model’s famous derriere. The pants also boast details in light gray on the sides, creating a two-tone effect.

According to the tag she included in her caption, her leggings are from 1st Phorm, a brand of fitness attire and supplements. Castro represents the brand as a model and ambassador, as per her Instagram bio, which means she often promotes its products on her Instagram page.

Castro’s caramel hair is a middle part and styled down in perfect waves that fall over her shoulders, cascading down her back. She has on a generous layer of eyeliner and mascara, which gives extra depth to her gaze. A shimmery gloss and bronzer completes her makeup.

The post proved to be a hit with her fans. Within the first hour, the photo attracted more than 14,100 likes and upwards of 197 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Castro’s beauty and to share their admiration for the fitness model.

“Love you gorgeous,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a face blowing a heart kiss.

“Pretty mama!” said another fan, adding a star-struck emoji at the end of the comment.

“Sounds amazing! I need to listen to it,” a third user chimed in.