Jennifer Aniston Shares Adorable ‘California Beanie’ Throwback Photo And The Cuteness Level Is Off The Charts

Jennifer Aniston’s most recent throwback shot is causing quite a stir on social media. As those who follow The Morning Show star on Instagram know, Aniston just joined the platform in October. However, she has quickly become one of the most-followed celebs with over 21 million fans — a number that continues to climb on a daily basis. On the social media platform, the actress shares a mix of current shots and throwbacks. No matter what though, one thing is for sure — everything she posts earns her a ton of attention.

In the most recent photo that was shared on her page, Aniston looked as cute as a button. The 50-year-old did not specifically mention how old she was in the throwback image, but she looked to be around three or four years old. In the black and white shot, a young Aniston could be seen looking out the window with a tiny grin on her face. She appeared to be leaning the edge of a couch, just gazing in front of her.

The youngster, who wore her short, dark locks down and curled, looked all bundled up, despite the fact that she told fans that she was in California. The cutie sported a black knit beanie and a long-sleeve thermal tee to go along with it. In the caption, the actress told fans that she was probably wishing for snow.

The post has only been live on her page for two hours, but it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 1 million likes and 5,000-plus comments. While some of her followers simply took to the photo to let her know that they are huge fans, countless others raved over the cuteness factor of the snap. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with heart emoji.

“Omg that is so cute, we love you,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“What?! 42 seconds ago and it has 14,000 likes?! Your phone must be blowing up!!!” another added, talking about the popularity of the photo.

Loading...

“Thank you for sharing such private moments with us! You were so stinking cute. We love you!” a third Instagrammer gushed.

“I don’t think I have ever seen a cuter child,” another added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Aniston received a ton of attention for another social media share. That time it was a video showing her alongside Reese Witherspoon when they learned of their Golden Globes nods for The Morning Show. In the caption of the clip, Aniston joked that the “Green sisters” from Friends were back together again, and it racked up over 8 million views.