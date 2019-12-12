Tamra Judge Posts Near-Nude Pictures To Clap Back At Haters Calling Her ‘Old And Geriatric’

Tamra Judge isn’t here for the haters who think she is too old. The 52-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star was called “old” and “geriatric” by her costars Emily Simpson and Kelly Dodd on a recent episode of the show, so to shut the two down, she posted a series of near-nude photos on Instagram to show off her toned physique.

According to Fox News, the ladies were criticizing Tamra and her on-and-off BFF Vicki Gunvalson, with who she recently spent a drama-free night out on the town. So to show them exactly what a 52-year-old grandma can look like, she posted 4 images showing her wearing a tiny crochet yellow, green, pink, and blue bikini.

Several of the photos appear to be from a Page Six article, while the other two are selfies showing her standing in the doorway of a bathroom, where she shows off her tanned and toned arms and impressive stomach. Her long blonde hair is curled and pulled back in a ponytail.

She captioned the post to make it clear that she was responding to being called old and called out her co-stars’ hypocrisy.

The CUT Fitness co-founder’s followers were loving her look. Reza Farahan, from Shahs of Sunset, posted a series of flame emojis.

“Kelly and Emily will be there one day and they won’t even come close to looking as good as you,” said one person.

Tamra has been public about her work to change her body. A few years ago, she trained to be in a fitness competition, the process for which aired on the show as she pushed herself to get in shape to take the prize at the competition.

Loading...

At the time, she told The Daily Dish that changing her body was more of a science than she realized. She went to the doctor to have blood tests done so that she could work out her food sensitivities to fine-tune her diet. In the end, she says she was working out two or three hours every day and hardly eating any carbohydrates. She also added supplements to her diet.

“It’s so emotional, too. Like, it’s not just physical; it’s in your head,” she said of the process. “When you stop carbs, it plays with your head. It plays with the serotonins. So you get sad or depressed or you get down on yourself or you’re just super tired.

Meanwhile, Vicki, who is 57, had her own response to the comments, which she posted on her Twitter account.

“Watched @BravoRHOC last night & was shocked to hear @RealOCEmily bash me about my age of 57. Referencing me as ‘old, I should be in a convalescent home, and geriatric.’ Really? I can’t change my DOB and you will get there too.”