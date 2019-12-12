Texas Cutie Hope Beel Puts Her Booty On Full Display In Strapless Blue Bikini

Hope Beel stunned her fans in a skimpy blue bikini in her latest Instagram update, which was posted to her account on Wednesday.

In the racy photo, Hope is seen flaunting her curvy booty in a pair of electric blue bikini bottoms that she paired with a matching strapless top. The tiny two-piece left little to the imagination as the Texas native put her toned arms, and long, lean legs on full display.

Hope posed with her hands on a wooden fence as she looked back over her shoulder at the camera with a sultry look on her face. She wore her long, dark hair parted in the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and over her shoulder.

The brunette beauty also rocked a full face of makeup in the shot, which consisted of defined eyebrows, long lashes, black eyeliner, and a shimmering glow on her face. She added pink blush to her cheekbones and sported a light pink gloss on her full lips to complete the glam look.

In the caption of the photo, Hope told her fans not to neglect their booties. The model’s over 1.2 million fans seemed to approve of the snap, and made short work of clicking the like button nearly 15,000 times while leaving more than 175 comments in the first day after it was uploaded to Instagram.

“What a sultry sexy look you have. Yum!!!!!!!” one of Hope’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“My soul mate…the kind of woman I see with more interest. Sweet Hope Beel,” another adoring fan gushed over the model.

“What a view! A perfect way to wake up is me watching your back precious lady!” a third comment read.

“Hello gorgeous women! Magnificent outfit, flawless photo, incredible smile, lovely curves. You are a sexy strong beautiful fabulous women lady,” a fourth social media user stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just one day before her blue bikini snap, Hope shared a photo of herself getting out of a swimming pool in a soaking wet maroon bikini top. The photo showcased her ample cleavage as she posed in a face full of makeup with her hands in her damp hair.

That post proved to be a popular one as well for Hope. Her fans have clicked the like button over 23,000 times and left more than 220 comments on the photo to date.