Balinese Model Inka Williams Shows Off Incredible Figure In Crochet Bikini In Mexico

Inka Williams shared a hot new update to her Instagram feed to illustrate how she is spending her December days this year.

On Wednesday, December 11, the 20-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to post a two-photo slideshow from a photo shoot she recently did, and her 1.3 million fans are loving the results.

In the photos, Williams — who was born and raised in Bali, according to her Instagram bio — is posing by a mirrored wall outdoors amid tropical vegetation. As she indicated via the geotag and caption she included with her post, the photos were captured somewhere in Mexico by photographer Mat Abad, also known as Badboi.

Williams is rocking a two-piece bathing suit that boasts a crocheted texture with patterns in different shades of green and white. The bikini top features a classic triangle cut with thin straps that tie up behind the model’s neck. The top has geometric lines that create triangle patterns.

The model teamed her top with a pair of bikini bottoms in a brighter shade of green. The bikini sits higher on her sides and lower on the front, a style that accentuates the contrast between her wide hips and slender midsection. According to the tag on the photo, her bikini is from Akoia Swim, a brand that specializes in crochet beachware.

A quick look in Akoia Swim’s website reveals that Williams is wearing the Clio Bikini Thasos in her photos.

Keeping with the tropical theme of the post, Williams has on a series of beaded necklaces. She completed her look by wearing a crochet bucket hat in light brown.

In the first photo of the slideshow, Williams is facing the camera with one leg in front of the other as she crosses her arm over her stomach. She is looking at the camera with intense eyes and lips parted. In the second shot, she has her back to the onlooker, which shows that her bikini features a thong bottom.

The proved to be popular with her fans. In under a day, the photo attracted more than 39,000 likes and upwards of 192 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to rave about Williams’ beauty and to express their admiration for the young model.

“Earthlingggg,” one user chimed in, trailing the message with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Stunning simply stunning,” said another fan, trailing the words with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Gorgeous girl!!” a third fan raved, topping off the comment with a red heart.