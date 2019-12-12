‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Thursday Tease That Jason Has Questions While Sam Feels She Has No Options

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday’s episode note that viewers will get to see both Sam and Jason. Will this storyline make some forward progress so Sam can get out of Pentonville and return home to Jason and her kids?

Earlier this week, viewers watched as Jason and Sonny talked about what seemed to be a secretive plan to try to free Sam. Fans didn’t get to hear the specifics yet, but Jason noted that this has to be handled very carefully. Jason also approached Ned and asked for some help via his contacts and General Hospital spoilers suggest that there’s more on this front with Thursday’s show.

According to SheKnows Soaps, somebody will be questioning Ned. Based on the brief sneak peek made available for the next episode, it looks as if these questions will come from Jason. As Ned is at the Quartermaine mansion, Jason will arrive and ask if Ned has made any progress.

Viewers will have to tune in to see how Ned responds, but General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central do note that he will be finding himself in the hot seat this week. It is not known yet whether that’s about these interactions with Jason or perhaps something with Brook Lynn, but it sounds as if fans will be seeing a fair amount of Ned as the week continues.

Sam is ready to hear the judge's verdict. Was the bench trial worth the risk? An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @kellymonaco1 pic.twitter.com/qNWQaj5NVF — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 19, 2019

As Jason pulls out all the stops throughout Port Charles to try to bring Sam home, General Hospital spoilers hint that she will be feeling rather resigned to her fate inside Pentonville. During Thursday’s show, she will have a visitor and as she speaks with this person, she’ll look sad and wonder what choice she has.

It seems likely that Sam says this as a way to acknowledge that at this point, there doesn’t seem to be anything she can do but wait and watch the days at Pentonville pass by. General Hospital spoilers don’t reveal anything else yet about how Sam will finally be sprung from jail, but developments are surely on the way.

If nothing else, fans might be wondering what all of the references about the jail overcrowding might mean for Sam. Harmony was released and mentioned to Willow that her early release was in part due to overcrowding. In addition, Laura was chasing Peter down to ask The Invader to cover this issue too.

Will Sam soon be released with the reason being connected to overcrowding? That would probably come as something of a letdown for viewers if that were the case. However, this suddenly being a topic of discussion on multiple fronts does sound like something that could eventually connect to Sam.

General Hospital fans are anxious to see Sam released and reunited with her family. Will Jason find a way to make this happen in time for Christmas? Spoilers detailing where this is headed next should emerge soon and viewers are curious to see what’s on the horizon.