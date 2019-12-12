Victoria’s Secret Model Devon Windsor Sizzles In Cheeky Bikini While Riding A Bike

Devon Windsor is proving that everything is better in a bikini.

On Thursday, the Victoria’s Secret model shared a sizzling new video to her Instagram page that has her 1.8 million followers going absolutely wild. The short clip — which was set to the iconic tune “Escape (The Pina Colada Song)” by Ruper Holmes — saw the 25-year-old enjoying a bike ride through a beautiful, tropical location.

The camera was positioned behind Devon as she pedaled underneath the tall palm trees. This gave her audience a good look at her curvaceous backside, which she showed off in a cheeky bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

There was no information provided in the social media post to indicate where Devon’s skimpy swimwear was from, though fans easily recognized both the pattern and style from the model’s own Devon Windsor Swim line. She appeared to be wearing the Harper Top in the bold “Yellow Zebra” print, which boasted a mock neck style and keyhole cutout that exposed a glimpse of her toned back.

On her lower half, Devon rocked what looked to be her line’s Bella Bottoms in the same bright animal-print pattern that did way more showing than covering. The itty-bitty piece featured a high-rise waistband and a daringly cheeky, thong design that left the blond bombshell’s booty almost completely bare as she rode down the secluded path. At one point in the video, she stood up on the bike’s pedals to give her fans a full-length look at her slender frame and showcase her long, sculpted legs.

Devon completed her look with a pair of thin white sandals. She wore her platinum blond tresses down, which cascaded behind her back and blew gently in the breeze around her.

Unsurprisingly, the model’s latest social media upload was a huge hit with her fans. As of this writing, the video has been viewed over 40,000 times and has racked up nearly 10,000 likes within its first three hours of going live to Instagram. Dozens of fans took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well.

“Wow,” one person wrote.

Another said that they were “in love” with the sight.

Others used emoji to express their admiration for the steamy video, with many opting for the flame and heart-eyed emoticons.

Devon often impresses her followers with her incredible bikini body. Another recent addition to her Instagram page saw her sitting on a jet ski and flaunting her figure in another two-piece from her own brand, this time in the “Black Fan” pattern. The look also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the photo more than 17,000 likes.