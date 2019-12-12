Russian Bombshell Ekaterina Zueva Lifts Up Sweater To Tease Her 2.3 Million Fans: ‘Winter Is Coming’

Ekaterina Zueva shared a new update to her Instagram page that is bound to send temperatures soaring.

On Wednesday, December 11, the Russian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to post a sweltering photo of herself wearing underwear and nothing under her sweater to tease her 2.3 million Instagram fans, and they are loving it.

In the photo, Zueva is standing in front of a dark red wall as she strikes a sexy pose for the camera. As she indicated in her caption, the photo was captured by Alexey Trifonov at the Spring Photostudio in Moscow, Russia.

Zueva is rocking a cozy knitted sweater in a deep red shade similar to the wall behind her. The garment boasts a thick turtleneck that folds heavily against her shoulders. For the shot, the model is lifting up her sweater all the way to her chest, exposing quite a bit of her cleavage. Zueva was careful to leave the sides of the sweater over her breasts to censor the photo and keep the post within Instagram’s community guidelines. According to her caption, her sweater is courtesy of Revolve.

Zueva teamed her top with a pair of underwear bottoms that sit low on her frame, leaving her insanely toned abs and slender midsection exposed. The bottoms boast details in black lace in addition to a solid waistband.

The model is posing with one leg to the side and hips to the other, in a way that further accentuates the curves of her body. Zueva is shooting an intense gaze at the camera with her lips parted in a seductive way.

The model has on a bit of eyeliner and mascara, as well as lipstick, though her makeup is very much on the neutral side. Zueva’s dark hair is parted on the side and tucked in the neck of her sweater.

The post proved to be a success with her fans. In under a day, the photo garnered more than 23,600 likes and upwards of 460 comments.

Loading...

Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to rave about her beauty and to note their admiration for the Russian stunner. While most of the commenters wrote message in her native Russian, English comments indicate that her fanbase goes beyond her country’s borders.

“Looks very cosy!!!” one user wrote in English.

“Absolutely so gorgeous,” said another English-speaking user.

“Beautiful,” a third fan chimed in, trailing the comment with a string of red heart emoji.