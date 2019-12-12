‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Chelsea Tries To Do The Right Thing

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, December 13 bring more secret talks for Billy and Amanda. Plus, Phyllis tries to wreak havoc on Chance while Chelsea tries and fails to set some boundaries for Adam and Connor.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Billy (Jason Thompson) grow closer, according to SheKnows Soaps. On paper, Billy’s life is pretty perfect right now, but there’s just one problem. Billy doesn’t feel perfect. He feels restless and at odds with himself. Billy quit his job at Jabot, but that didn’t actually solve anything. He’s found himself going to an out of the way bar, and he keeps running into Amanda Sinclair. While Billy and Amanda’s look-a-like Hilary (Mishael Morgan) had a fine friendship, Billy doesn’t know much about Amanda. The fact that Amanda doesn’t know much about Billy either is what makes his conversations with her so comforting. Amanda doesn’t have any preconceived notions about or expectations of Billy. He likes that sense of freedom, even though things between him and Amanda are purely platonic. Billy still feels guilty over keeping the details of his outings and visits with Amanda a secret from Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Elsewhere, Chance (Donny Boaz) calls Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) bluff. For weeks now, Phyllis has held Chance’s connection with Adam (Mark Grossman) in Las Vegas over Chance’s head. Chance finally tells Phyllis to put up or shut up. The problem is, Phyllis manages to prove that she knows far more than Chance wishes she knew. Something huge happened involving Chance and Adam in Sin City, and the last thing either of them needs is Phyllis using it as some type of blackmail. Phyllis doesn’t buy Chance’s good boy act, and there’s a real chance that she will end up blowing everything up with Chance and Abby (Melissa Ordway) if Chance doesn’t find a way to satisfy Phyllis.

Finally, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) sets boundaries for Adam (Mark Grossman) and Connor (Juday Mackey). Clearly, Connor is lying to his parents about Sharon (Sharon Case). Chelsea feels that they need to let their son know that it isn’t okay to make up such stories. Plus, Chelsea realizes that she and Adam are essentially lying to their son by pretending to be a happy family when the reality is there is no way that things can continue the way they are forever. As soon as she tries to make changes, though, Chelsea gets blowback from both Adam and Connor, and it looks like she is stuck for now.