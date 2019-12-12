Tinsley Mortimer Addresses Rumors Claiming She Quit ‘RHONY’ After Her Engagement To Scott Kluth

Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth got engaged last month.

Tinsley Mortimer will likely move to Chicago full-time at some point in the future due to the fact that she and Scott Kluth are now engaged. However, when it comes to exiting her role on The Real Housewives of New York City, Mortimer recently confirmed she has not yet left the series.

Following weeks of rumors claiming she quit filming, Mortimer released a statement to People magazine, confirming that while she has recently been spending time away from her co-stars as she celebrates her engagement to Kluth, she has not left the show.

“Scott and I have been celebrating our engagement in Chicago, where I will soon call home. The last few weeks have been such a wonderful whirlwind of excitement, and we both wanted to spend this special time with each other and our families,” she explained.

“As with many relationships, life does not completely stop for love, which is why I will continue to honor my work commitments in NYC while Scott focuses on CouponCabin’s busy season in Chicago,” Mortimer added.

According to Mortimer, she wanted to take time out from her celebrations to set the record straight about her role on The Real Housewives of New York City because the reports claiming she’s quit are “100 percent untrue,” as are the rumors claiming Kluth gave her an ultimatum between him and the show.

As fans of the Bravo TV reality series may have heard, Luann de Lesseps recently caused a stir when she suggested at one of her cabaret shows that Mortimer was “not filming anymore.” That said, Mortimer has since denied the reports and an insider close to her denied that Kluth has been anything but supportive of Mortimer’s role on the show.

Mortimer and Kluth were introduced to one another in 2017 by Mortimer’s former Real Housewives of New York City co-star Carole Radziwill. In the years that followed, the couple proceeded to break up and make up several times before reuniting in early fall and getting engaged at the end of last month.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, rumors regarding Mortimer and Kluth’s latest reunion in October. At that time, an insider told Us Weekly magazine that Mortimer was completely “smitten” with her on-again, off-again boyfriend. The insider also said that Mortimer’s Real Housewives of New York City co-stars learned of the couple’s reconciliation during a cast trip to Canada.

The cast trip will be featured on the series’ upcoming 12th season.