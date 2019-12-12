Kelly Ripa Slays In Tight Red Dress & Fans Can’t Get Over Her Fashionable Leopard Print Boots

Kelly Ripa’s most recent look is causing quite a stir among her fans. Over the past few years, the blond-haired beauty has become somewhat of a fashion icon in the world of morning television, showing off her amazing figure in a wide-range of gorgeous outfits. Earlier today, the mother of three rocked another hot little ensemble on the show and her fans loved it.

As those who follow the Live With Kelly and Ryan social media page know, the show regularly shares a video of Ripa and her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, walking out onto stage together prior to the show. Today’s clip started off with members of the studio audience dancing on stage before the show went live. After that, the video panned to Seacrest who met Ripa, and they made their way together through a long hallway and toward the stage.

Ripa looked picture-perfect in a tight fitting red dress that hugged her killer figure. The sexy ensemble featured three-quarter length sleeves and a few black lines running down the middle. The blond beauty could be seen tying a black belt around her waist, showing off her trim figure for the camera. The television personality wore her short tresses down and in loose waves. She also rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

Like his counterpart, Seacrest looked dressed to impress in a tailored navy suit with a blue button-down underneath, completing his look with a blue tie. The video has only been live on the show’s page for a short time, but it’s already racked up over 2,900 views, in addition to a dozen comments. While some fans took to the comments section to let the famous duo know that they were tuning into the show, many others couldn’t get over Kelly’s boots, which were not visible in the video but were on the show.

“Kelly those boots are FABULOUS!!!,” one fan raved, adding two red heart emoji.

“Kelly, your leopard print boots are phenomenal!!,” a second social media user gushed.

“Your boots from today’s show makes the outfit, pretty as always!,” another added, followed by a red heart-eye emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Ripa sizzled in another hot little number, that time at the CNN Heroes Awards in New York City. For her look, the mother of three dazzled in a short black dress that was adorned with silver accents, showing off her killer figure once again. She completed that look with some seriously fashionable footwear, rocking a pair of sky-high black heels.