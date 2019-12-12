Fitness Model Gabby Allen Wears Just Bikini Bottoms & Bubbles In Racy New Snap

Gabby Allen shared an eye-popping new update to her Instagram page that is giving her 1.1 million fans something to talk about.

Earlier this week, the British fitness model took to the popular social media app to post a photo of herself enjoying a bubblebath wearing almost nothing.

In the photo, Allen can be seen with her back to the camera as she sits in a white stone bathtub. Dark wood doors on the back wall complete the sumptuous room. Allen did not include a geotag with her post or indicate her location in the caption.

Allen is wearing a pair of bikini bottoms that sit low on her frame. Its thong cut does the bare minimum to cover up her derriere, putting her toned backside front and center. The bikini also boasts a string that wraps around her hips, adding an interesting detail to her swimsuit. As she indicated via the tag added to the photo, her bikini is from Oh Polly, which often partners up with models and influencers to promote the brand on their social media pages.

Allen — who is also known for appearing on the popular British reality TV show Love Island— is wearing nothing on her upper body. Instead, she is using the bubbles from her bath to cover up her chest, keeping the photo Instagram-friendly.

The model and reality TV star is looking over her right shoulder at the camera. Allen is shooting a fierce gaze at the onlooker with her lips puckered.

Allen has on lipstick and dark eye makeup, including notably black eyeliner and mascara, which makes the blue of her eyes stand out. Her blond hair is slicked back and styled down in straight strands that fall to her shoulders. Her platinum hair contrasts with her skin, which is deeply tanned.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Since going live, the photo attracted more than 31,300 likes and upwards of 130 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for the fitness model.

“Can’t cope,” one user raved, trailing the words with fire and a heart eyes emoji.

“Look at you,” said another one, also including a string of heart eyes emoji at the end of the message.

“The tan Gabs,” a third fan chimed in, topping off the comment with a star-struck and a heart eyes emoji.