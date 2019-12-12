Bri Teresi Channels Mermaid Vibes In Tiny Gold One-Piece On Instagram

Famous Instagram face Bri Teresi channeled her inner mermaid in a new post on her feed on Wednesday evening. The model shared a video of herself rolling around on a beach while wearing the tiniest gold one-piece swimsuit, and her fans couldn’t get enough.

The video showed Bri laying down in wet sand as small waves crashed in the ocean behind her. The sun appeared to be rising or setting with orange colors, but the sky was covered in dark clouds that made it difficult to see. Still, that didn’t stop Bri from from rolling around the sand in an ultra-tiny suit with a deeply plunging neckline.

The suit was cut in a halter style and plunged all the way down to her abdomen, showing off a fair amount of skin. Thin strips of fabric hung loosely on the outer sides of Bri’s chest, daring her cleavage to burst out at the center. In addition, the bottom of the suit covered only what was necessary, leaving Bri’s shapely hips and long, lean legs exposed.

Bri’s swimsuit was even more revealing in the back, as it appeared to only be two thin strings that met as a thong on the lower half and divided over her shoulders at the top.

Bri did not wear any accessories with the golden outfit, but she did rock a face full of makeup. Her look included pink blush, dark brown eyeshadow, and a nude color on her full lips. The model’s long, blond hair fell behind her back and over her shoulders in waves.

The video, set to Tone and I’s hit song, “Dance Monkey,” first zoomed in on Bri leaning on one elbow with her legs slightly crossed. She played with her hair as the camera came in closer. Then, she turned onto her stomach and lifted herself with her arms. The curve in Bri’s back caused the strings on the back of the suit to lift away from her body, completely exposing her derriere.

The camera passed by Bri’s face and she pursed her lips. Fans caught another glimpse at the model’s booty as she turned back over. Finally, the camera zoomed back out and Bri arched her back, looking at the sky.

The post garnered more than 30,000 views and nearly 400 comments filled with praise for the breathtaking clip.

Loading...

“Oh wait, didn’t realize there’s a sea behind u,” one fan quipped.

“Stunning. Very beautiful and very sexy,” another user added.

“No words can describe the beauty I see,” a third person wrote with a rose emoji.

Bri has been known to rock tiny outfits on her Instagram feed, so this revealing bikini was nothing too new. Earlier this week, the stunner wore a tight, lacy black look, which sent her fans into a frenzy.