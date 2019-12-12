Ana Cheri Is Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Cleavage-Baring Dress

Brunette bombshell Ana Cheri looked stunning in her latest social media share in which she wore a sheer dress that accentuated her cleavage and curvy figure.

The beauty’s update showed her standing inside near a mirrored wall. Her elegant dress was a brown color that featured off-the-shoulder long sleeves. The number was made of a sheer, striped fabric that flashed sections of Ana’s skin. Ruched side seams and a snug fit helped the dress accentuate Ana’s curves.

Perhaps the most interesting feature of the dress was its low-cut neckline that barely covered Ana’s breasts. A strip of sheer mesh fabric covered the top portion of her dress as well as her arms, giving the outfit a feminine feel.

Ana faced the camera, but because she was standing beside a mirror, her fans also got a nice look at the curve of her hip in the dress. Posing with one leg in front of the other, she showed off her hourglass shape.

The model wore her hair parted on the side and down in loose waves. Her makeup included sculpted brows, smoky eyeshadow, thick lashes, blush on her cheeks and a glossy lip. She accessorized with a dainty gold necklace. She played with her hair as she smiled for the camera. Ana wore a pale color on her nails and held a beige clutch in her hand. She looked like she was about to walk out the door and enjoy a nice evening on the town.

In the post’s caption, she thanked her 12.5 million followers for their support and even spent some time interacting with them. Most of them raved over how pretty she looked in the sexy ensemble.

“You just get hotter every year,” one fan said.

“You’re too dreamy! One of God’s greatest creations!” gushed a second admirer.

“Love your positivity and attitude towards life. You’re always working hard and it shows. Such a great role model,” wrote a third follower.

“Amazing….never seen a girl more prettier than you ana,” commented a fourth fan.

Ana has the looks and the body to keep her fans coming back for more. She updates her Instagram page regularly with a variety of content that shows snippets from her life. That being said, most of her posts show her flaunting her fabulous physique in revealing, sometimes racy, outfits. She recently thrilled her fans when she flashed plenty of skin in a skimpy pair of sparkly lingerie.