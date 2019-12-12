Bikini Model Alexa Collins Looks Smoking Hot In Daisy Dukes & Unzipped Bodysuit: ‘Barbie Vibes’

Alexa Collins looked smoking hot in a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes and a skintight bodysuit for her most recent Instagram post, which was shared with her fans on Thursday morning.

In the sexy snapshot, Alexa rocks a pair of tiny denim shorts that flaunt her curvy hips and long, lean legs. She paired the bottoms with a skintight bubblegum-colored bodysuit that she left unzipped to flaunt her ample cleavage. The sleeveless garment also showcased the bikini model’s tiny waist and toned arms.

Alexa wore her long, blond hair parted in the center and styled in loose strands that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders and down to her waist. She posed with her fingers in her golden locks as she gave a sultry stare into the camera.

The bombshell also rocked a full face of makeup, which included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner and soft pink eye shadow. She added a bronzed glow with a shimmering highlighter on her face and some pink blush to bring out her cheekbones. She completed the glam look with a pale pink gloss on her full lips.

Alexa accessorized the look with rings on her fingers and a bracelet on her wrist as she stood in her bedroom. A desk with tons of makeup on it can be seen in the background of the snap, as well as a TV, reflective dresser and bed.

The model revealed that the photo was taken in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but nothing else. However, Alexa’s friend and fellow model, Cindy Prado, had the perfect caption for the snap.

“CAPTION: Barbie vibes in this amazing bodysuit from @meshki – check them out girls!” she wrote in the comments section, adding “Wish you could just pin my comment to the top.”

Loading...

“You honestly couldn’t be more perfect and beautiful,” another one of Alexa’s fans wrote in the comments section of the post, which earned over 4,200 likes and more than 100 comments from her more than 649,000 followers within the first two hours after it was shared to the platform.

“Wow you are really beautiful and gorgeous have a nice day,” another social media user gushed over the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa wowed her fans last week when she posed in a revealing black bathing suit and some laced-up black heels in front of a swimming pool.

That post also proved to be a popular one for Alexa, as it has racked up over 16,000 likes and more than 240 comments to date.