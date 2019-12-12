Gisele Bundchen Showcases Perfect Figure In Black Bikini For Throwback Photo

Gisele Bundchen shared a new update to her Instagram feed that has her 15.5 million fans in awe.

On Thursday, December 12, the Brazilian supermodel took to the popular social media platform to post a throwback photo of herself enjoying a dip in the ocean while wearing a bikini that showcased her incredible figure.

The photo showed Bundchen thigh-deep in the water at sunset. The sun can still be seen on the horizon as the former Victoria’s Secret Angel flipped her hair back over her head. The water droplets from her hair created a beautiful arch that englobed the setting sun.

Bundchen did not add a geotag to her post or indicate her location in the caption. She also did not say when the photo was captured, but she did add the popular hashtag “TBT,” indicating this post was for Throwback Thursday.

The model — who is married to NFL star Tom Brady — was wearing a black two-piece bathing suit. The bikini top featured a classic triangle cut with thin straps that tied behind her neck. The top’s triangles were small, showing off quite a bit of skin on her upper body.

Bundchen teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sat low on her frame, leaving her slender midsection and toned abs fully on display. Her bikini bottoms had a silver circle detail on the side.

Bundchen did not share any tags indicate where her swimsuit is from.

In the photo, the model posed with her back arched and chest out, showcasing her elongated figure and grateful neck.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. The photo attracted more than 146,000 likes and upwards of 1,000 comments in just under an hour.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to rave about Bundchen’s beauty and share their admiration for her. While many wrote messages in either her native Portuguese or her adopted English, many others opted to simply leave emoji to express their feelings.

Loading...

“Nothing better!” one user wrote, trailing the words with a red heart, a Christmas tree, and a Brazilian flag emoji.

“Beautiful!” said another fan, including a double pink heart emoji at the end of their comment.

“Wow such a beautiful pic,” chimed in a third follower.

Today’s photo looks right at home on Bundchen’s Instagram feed. As those who follow her will know, she has made a name for herself as an environmentalist and often posts nature-inspired posts.