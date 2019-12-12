Twitter Is Reporting Donald Trump To Melania’s ‘Be Best’ Anti-Bullying Campaign After He Mocks Greta Thunberg

Twitter is trying to give President Donald Trump some lessons on how to “Be Best” following his Twitter attack on teen climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The day after the 16-year-old Swede was named Time’s “Person of the Year,” Trump took to Twitter to mock her in an apparently unprompted attack. The teen has said that she suffers from Asperger’s, a neurological disorder that causes difficulty with communication and social skills, and Trump’s tweet appeared to take aim at her demeanor.

“So ridiculous,” Trump said on Twitter. “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

The tweet drew an immediate pushback online, with many noting how just days before, members of the Trump family were up in arms when Stanford professor Pamela Karlan mentioned the name of Barron Trump while making a comparison during impeachment hearings. Melania Trump then fired off an angry tweet attacking Karlan for bringing up his name, saying that minor children deserve privacy and to be kept out of politics.

“Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it,” she tweeted.

In the wake of Donald Trump’s mocking tweet aimed at Greta Thunberg, many people took to Twitter to report the behavior to Melania’s anti-cyberbullying “Be Best” initiative and remind the first lady of her previous statement defending minors from politically motivated attacks. The term “Be Best” also shot to the top of worldwide Twitter trends as people pointed out the hypocrisy of Trump attacking a minor child.

Dear @FLOTUS, the next time you want to call out others for the way they speak to children, including your son, please remember this tweet from your husband. You may want to speak to your husband NOW to let him know this was not OK!!! You may want to tell him to Be Best!!! https://t.co/QBjZNBXZ01 — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) December 12, 2019

TAKE GRETA TO A GOOD OLD FASHIONED MOVIE #BeBest pic.twitter.com/ypDxS0vMaq — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) December 12, 2019

You should be very ashamed of your husband bullying a minor child from Sweden. Care to tweet about that? #BeBest https://t.co/cysQszLbmu — J&JDebut (@JJDebut) December 12, 2019

#BeBest oh wait, that only applies when someone mentions your son apparently https://t.co/PTAHmetF6H — Sarah Walters (@IAmSarahWalters) December 12, 2019

This is not the first time that Twitter has tried to report Donald Trump to Melania’s controversial anti-bullying campaign. That was also the case last month when President Trump took to Twitter to attack diplomat Marie Yovanovitch during her public impeachment testimony. Trump claimed on Twitter that she was a poor diplomat, and he blamed problems in Somalia and Ukraine on her being stationed there.

While many of Trump’s critics claimed it was an attempt to intimidate a witness who was testifying, others saw it was an act of cyberbullying — the kind that Melania’s campaign is trying to stamp out.

Greta Thunberg had her own response to Donald Trump’s mockery. Shortly after his tweet, she changed her Twitter profile to read: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”