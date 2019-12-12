LeAnn Rimes Shows Some Skin In Crop Top: ‘Why Be Normal When You Can Be Extra’

LeAnn Rimes looked smoking hot while flashing some skin in a crop top for her latest Instagram post, which she shared to her account on Wednesday night.

In the first photo, LeAnn is seen rocking a brown cropped sweater with some matching bottoms. The country music singer lifted her arms above her head as she showcased her tiny waist and flat tummy in the top.

LeAnn wore a huge smile on her face as she posed for the camera. She had her long, blond hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that cascaded over her shoulders. She also rocked a full face of makeup, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She complete the glam look with some pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, and a dark berry lipstick.

In another photo, LeAnn posed with a cheesy grin on her face yet again, while folding her hands together in front of her. In the finale snap, the singer held a bag of potato chips as she gave an awkward look into the camera while biting into the snack.

In the caption of the photo, LeAnn told her followers that it’s more fun to be extra than to be normal, as she proved in her pictures, which she revealed were taken in Athens, Georgia.

Meanwhile, many of LeAnn’s over 432,000 followers fell in love with the post, and have clicked the like button over 4,000 times while leaving more than 120 comments on the update within the first hours after it was posted.

“This lady has always been my favorite artist. When I was 12 my room was covered in her posters. I have been to every concert she’s been to here in Utah. Now even my kids know her music. #LeAnnRimesFanForLife,” one of the singer’s adoring followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“You were awesome in Augusta! We had such a great time! Thank you and.. Merry Christmas!” another admirer stated.

“Never be normal!!! Normal is boring! I live by that too,” a third comment read.

“Lady, you’re the very best kind of extra!” a fourth social media user gushed over the singer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, LeAnn doesn’t seem to mind showing off a little skin on social media now and then. Last week she opted to go braless in a white, plunging gown that showed off her cleavage as she posed with her band for a series of photos.

LeAnn Rimes’ fans showed their support for that upload by clicking the like button over 3,300 times and leaving more than 70 comments to date.