Ed Sheeran Stuns Fans With Latest Instagram Post

Ed Sheeran stunned fans with his latest Instagram post, where the singer and songwriter shared that he was recently given a huge accolade for his work in the music industry.

The singer was seen in a photo holding a plaque that detailed his accomplishments over the past ten years. He was named the number one official artist of the decade in the United Kingdon, as recognized by the Official Charts Company.

He was also honored as having the most official number one singles and albums and most weeks at number one across the official singles and albums chart.

Ed was seen seated in a cream-colored oversized club chair in the photo, holding the plaque that detailed his accomplishments, with tan and cranberry pillows right behind him.

The singer, wearing a black sweater and pants, appeared thrilled to hold his award, thanking fans in the photo’s caption for all their support. He also looked forward to the next ten years of creating and making music.

The photo appears to be taken in an office as there are several other framed photos surrounding Ed, as well as two gold records on the floor behind him.

Fans threw their support behind the beloved musician, thanking him for his contribution to the world of music and songwriting and wished him continued success moving forward.

“Thank you for your beautiful music that is ever inspiring!!!” said one fan in the comments section of the photo, followed by ten “high ten” emojis and a set of prayer hands.

A second fan commented, “Congrats, love you Ed!”

“Most deserved,” said a third fan of the accolade.

According to the Official Charts Company website, Ed is only the third recipient of the prestigious Official Record Breaker award from the Official Charts Company.

This organization compiles the UK’s Official Chart, as heard exclusively on BBC Radio 1 and MTV.

Previous recipients including Justin Bieber (the first act in history to hold all top 3 positions in the Official Singles Chart simultaneously), and Sir Paul McCartney as the biggest albums act of all time (22 Number one albums over the course of his career).

Ed Sheeran posted in late August of this year how thankful he was for the constant support of his fan base and also, how much he was ready to take a break from performing after his latest tour “Divide” played to 9 million people over 893 days, in 46 countries and 175 cities.

Over two years the tour performed 260 shows, employed 268 touring crew members and logged 193265 miles of travel.

Ed also cited other important moments his band, their roadies, production company and others that came together for the tour experienced throughout the year, including “2 broken arms, 3 marriages, and 4 babies.”