The Pussycat Dolls Set To Feature In Their Own MTV Documentary

The Pussycat Dolls are back, and it seems they are going all out with their reunion. The “When I Grow Up” songstresses are reportedly going to feature in their own MTV documentary ahead of their world tour next year.

According to The Sun, the bosses at MTV have filmed a 30-minute one-off show to celebrate their comeback.

The documentary is scheduled to air in the new year and will contain interviews with the five remaining members — Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta, and Nicole Scherzinger. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Melody Thornton will be taking part in their reunion. The founder of the group, Robin Antin, said it wasn’t the right time for her.

“The Pussycat Dolls’ comeback is the most exciting reunion since the Spice Girls, so everyone wants a piece of the action,” an insider told The Sun.

“The special has new interviews with all the women documenting how they came back together and plans for the tour.”

The group performed together for the first time in over a decade on The X Factor in the U.K. last month and debuted a new single, “React.” The performance made such an impact on fans that it has been watched over 10 million times.

Since then, it has been revealed that the “I Hate This Part” hitmakers are planning on releasing a new EP in January. The project will be their first release since their 2009 album, Doll Domination.

“We have a lot of exciting things in the pipeline,” Carmit explained.

According to Music News, Jessica promised that those who will be attending their tour will be getting their money’s worth.

“You’re going to get all the elements of the Pussycat Dolls: Water, fire,” she said.

Jessica admitted that when the women got back together after 10 years, it was an emotional moment.

“It was so emotional. We all had tears in our eyes when we first got into the room together again.”

“We love this group. We love being together. It’s just an amazing experience all around,” she continued.

Their 2020 arena tour will kick off in April in Dublin, Ireland. The “Whatcha Think About That” chart-toppers will then visit cities across the U.K. and will finish the European leg at London’s O2 Arena. Due to phenomenal demand, the Pussycat Dolls had to announce a second London show after the first one sold out.

Towards the end of April, they will embark on an Australian tour and will perform in New Zealand in May.