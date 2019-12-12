‘Bachelor’ Fans Freak Out After Colton Underwood Posts Family Christmas Card Without Cassie Randolph

The ABC reality star has fans talking as his 'Bachelor' girlfriend is missing from his holiday card.

Colton Underwood is Santa Paws in his Christmas card. The Bachelor star posted an adorable “family” Christmas card with two of his beloved dogs, but many fans of the ABC dating show are wondering why his girlfriend Cassie Randolph isn’t in the photo.

The Bachelor star took to Instagram to share a photo of himself wearing a button-up blue shirt, ripped jeans, and a Santa Claus hat as he crouched down to pose with his dogs Sniper and Thor. In the caption to the pic, Colton noted that the card was from his “family” to yours, and he joked that fans should post their addresses in the comments section of his post in order to get a copy of the holiday card.

But many fans hit the comments to ask Colton “Where’s Cassie?” as they wondered why his longtime love wasn’t part of his family photo.

“Ur missing someone!” one fan wrote of the former NFL player’s Bachelor girlfriend.

“Come on dude u should’ve known better & Photoshopped Cass in,” another said.

“They totally broke up…I’ve had a feeling, “a third fan chimed in.

When another Bachelor fan wrote, “One picture without Cassie and the world goes crazy thinking you broke up,” others replied that there have been a lot of photos without Cassie lately.

Colton is a frequent Instagrammer and his last post with Cassie was on December 1. Cassie posted the same photo, a pic of the two of them dancing on a boat, on the same day and has not posted a photo with Colton since.

Colton and Cassie have been under a microscope ever since their season of The Bachelor aired earlier this year. The two have gone off-brand in The Bachelor universe by taking their relationship super slow. Colton recently revealed that he and Cassie have no immediate plans to get engaged or move in together.

Still, the Bachelor lovebirds have put on a solid front and have been an off-camera couple for more than a year, so it’s not surprising that Bachelor fans are wondering why Cassie didn’t pose with her man and his precious pups for a group holiday shot.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Colton has deemed a photo with his furry friends as Christmas card worthy. Before he met Cassie, he posted a photo in 2018 that showed him sweetly holding his German Shepherd on a park bench as Sniper looked on. In the caption, the future Bachelor star wrote that the photo was his Christmas card.