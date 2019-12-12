‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Spills ‘Exciting’ Details Of New Season On Instagram

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown spilled what she called “exciting” details of the newest season of the TLC series in an Instagram post, where she shared what fans could expect from her supersized polygamist clan during season 14.

Janelle uploaded a photo of her husband Kody Brown and fellow sister wives Meri, Christine, and Robyn to the social media site, with a caption that shares news regarding the new season of the reality series.

The post noted that there will be big changes ahead for the family as the season progresses, including the birth of Janelle and Kody’s newest grandchild, Evie, the second child of daughter Maddie and husband Caleb.

In the photo, from left to right, are seated Meri, Robyn, Kody, Christine, and Janelle.

Kody sports new facial hair in the photo, a stark contrast from his usual clean-shaven look. Meri is seen wearing a blue floral print blouse and casual pants. Seated next to Meri is Robyn, wearing a blush-colored shirt with a black and pink floral jacket over it. Kody is dressed casually in the photo, wearing a checkered shirt and jeans, his hair naturally curly.

Christine, seated next to Kody, is dressed for the season in a fall-colored floral blouse with a white shell underneath and Janelle wears dark pants, a white shirt, and a tailored black jacket.

The image appeared to be taken during an interview segment for the series in one of the wives’ casual living areas.

Fans were thrilled to learn that the family was allowing fans into their lives once again, and had filmed a new season of shows.

“My favorite show! So glad you are returning!!” said one fan of news of the new season of the long-running family show.

A second fan claimed, “I watch the show for you, Janelle.”

“Yayyy. Can’t wait. I’ve watched you all since your first show,” said a third fan on the social media site of Sister Wives‘ return.

At the conclusion of season 13, Kody decided that the clan needed to move once again, to recoup the investments they made on their four separate Las Vegas homes and move to Flagstaff, Arizona where it would not only be cheaper but, according to the family patriarch, a better way of life for their family.

The show’s official synopsis for the upcoming season reveals, “The sister wives have just moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, where they find that the ups and downs of their family’s polygamist lifestyle are as dramatic as they’ve ever been. Angry neighbors drive one wife out of her rental house and the cost of the many properties the family needs for Kody’s four wives and many kids are threatening a financial disaster.”

Sister Wives will debut season 14 beginning January 5 at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.