Tammy Hembrow Leaves Little To The Imagination In String Bikini

Australian bombshell Tammy Hembrow seems to be enjoying summer in the land down under. On Thursday, her latest social media share showed her in a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination.

Tammy’s white two-piece bathing suit was decorated with a pink and green flame design — a seemingly fitting motif for the hot model. The top was a classic triangle style that had a halter neck. The thong bottoms had strings that were tied at the side and pulled high on her waist.

The beauty’s update consisted of two photos of her poolside enjoying a sunny day. Part of a swimming pool could be seen in the background. The tops of palm trees and buildings could be seen on the other side of the pool.

The first snap captured her from the knees up at a side angle. Tammy posed with one leg forward showing off her flat abs and the curve of her perky booty. She held her hands near her head, showing off her ample chest.

The second picture appeared to be a selfie. It captured Tammy’s face from a low angle as she playfully stuck out her tongue. The shot gave her fans a closer look at her cleavage in the bikini top.

The stunner wore her hair in two braids that went down her back. Her makeup included sculpted brows, thick lashes and a nude color on her lips. She accessorized with several earrings. Her long nails were a pink color.

In the caption, Tammy mentioned her workout program and meal plans, which are available through her fitness app.

Not surprisingly, many of her 10.2 million followers thought she looked smoking hot in the bikini and left fire emoji in their comments. Others had more to say about her in the cheeky bikini.

“You’re so gorgeous! Definitely one of my faves on IG!!” one admirer said.

“You are actually perfect,” wrote a second fan.

“One picture more beautiful then the next,” commented a third follower.

“You look great Tammy,” a fourth admirer chimed in.

The stunner has a knack for looking fantastic in just about everything she wears. She often shares photos on Instagram of her modeling clothing from her business, Saski. A quick look at the company’s website shows that she models a majority of the apparel. That being said, she also likes to showcase her fit physique in barely-there bikinis and sexy dresses. She recently put her curves on display in a pair of tight blue jeans.