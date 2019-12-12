Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In Smoking-Hot Black Mini Dress

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her Instagram followers with a snap in which she rocked a black mini dress that left little to the imagination. The dress showed off a ton of skin and had her followers drooling.

Though Tarsha did not specify the exact location where her photo was taken, she did include the geotag she often does, that it was snapped in Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia. The bombshell stood in front of what appeared to be an indoor fountain with stunning draped decor on top of it. The fountain was encased with black stone, and the floor around it was covered in gray stone tiles.

However, all eyes were on Tarsha’s incredible body, which the dress showed off to perfection. Tarsha rocked a dress by the brand Oh Polly, and she made sure to tag the brand in the caption of the post and in the picture itself. The black mini dress had a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and appeared to be barely kept up by two thin white spaghetti straps. The form-fitting dress clung to Tarsha’s curves and emphasized her hourglass physique, before ending at mid-thigh. The short hem put Tarsha’s toned legs on display, and she accentuated her legs even more by adding a pair of white strappy sandals.

Tarsha kept her accessories simple, and she carried a small white bag as her only visible accessory. Her brunette locks were down in soft curl, and she rocked a nude lip and smoky eye that accentuated her stunning eyes. In the caption of the post, she told her followers that she loved the dress so much she wanted it in more colors.

Tarsha’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post received over 9,500 likes within just two hours. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the smoking hot look.

“I’m droolin,” one follower said.

Another follower got flirtatious and referenced her caption, and added that “imma need it to be released off your body.”

Loading...

Another fan simply stated “you look beautiful in that dress.”

One follower showered Tarsha with praise, and commented “speechless! You’re going to get a lot of the same responses, so there isn’t anything unique that can be said. But this has to be your best post to date. You look incredible! Love your feed! A huge fan.”

Tarsha has been tempting her Instagram followers with plenty of sizzling snaps lately. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner from Australia shared a picture in which she rocked black lace lingerie while perched on a bed in a seductive pose.