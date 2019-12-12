Danielle Knudson Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In Sheer Lingerie For Racy Instagram Update

Canadian bombshell Danielle Knudson left fans seeing double with her latest Instagram post. The gorgeous lingerie model served up an ultra-racy update on Wednesday, when she shared a couple of scorching photos from her recent pictorial for Marie Claire magazine.

Showcased side-by-side in a single snap, the two pics showed Danielle doing what she does best — modeling sizzling lingerie, and putting her alluring assets on display in the process. The snaps were closely cropped to her face and bust and only offered a glimpse of her torrid attire. However, they showed just enough to keep fans engaged — and to remind everyone why the Canadian beauty is a sought-after model in the industry.

For the steamy photoshoot, Danielle slipped into a sexy cage bralette that was completely see-through. While the shot didn’t reveal what she was wearing below the waist, the post was enough to send temperatures soaring and pulses racing. The 30-year-old hottie left nothing to the imagination in the daring attire, flashing her famous cleavage and a whole lot more in the sheer garment. Fashioned out of black tulle, the revealing bra offered an unencumbered view of her busty assets, exposing her nipple. The item also boasted a plunging neckline that showed a generous amount of decolletage, ensuring that everyone was eyeing her perky chest.

Danielle showcased the smoking-hot look in the first of the two side-by-side snaps. The risque picture, which is too NSFW to be shown here, saw the model posing from the mid-profile and shooting a provocative look at the camera. The blonde bombshell teased her ripped abs in the smoldering shot, and showed off her slender arm and shoulder. The shot was rendered all the more tantalizing by her choice of hairstyle. Danielle slayed the wet hair look, styling her golden tresses with a side-part and letting her locks cascade down her chest as she slightly shrugged her shoulder and tilted her head to the side.

The saucy update featured a second, much tamer look that showed the model rocking what appeared to be a strapless bra, also in black. Just like in the first pic, Danielle was snapped from the mid-profile. However, this second snap was a close-up that only offered a small peek at her seductive apparel. Due to the angle of the shot, only a tiny glimpse of her outfit was visible. The item seemed to be even skimpier than the cage bralette, as it exposed a much larger amount of decolletage.

This time around, Danielle was photographed as she gazed into the distance with provocatively parted lips. The gorgeous Guess girl flaunted her sculpted shoulders and even showed a hint of cleavage. Her wet locks were swept across her face, clinging to her forehead and chiseled cheek. A handful of strands were pulled back into a messy low bun. Meanwhile, several rebel tendrils fell down her back and over her shoulder, adorning her decolletage area.

Danielle sported a fresh-faced look and didn’t appear to be wearing too much makeup. Her glam for both pictures only included a touch of mascara and a clear lip gloss.

In the caption, the sizzling model tagged Marie Claire magazine, as well as the makeup artist and hair stylist who helped put together the blazing look. The Canadian beauty also gave credit to the photographer, and added a black heart emoji that appeared to be mirroring the color of her attire, followed by an emoji of two hands folded in prayer.

Loading...

As expected, it didn’t take took long for fans to take notice of the scorching two-photo collage. The post racked up 6,400 likes and 103 comments from Danielle’s adorning fans.

“You look unbelievable,” wrote one Instagrammer, adding a top arrow emoji, a heart-eyes emoji, and a rose emoji.

“OMG AMAZING SHOOT you are so beautiful,” read a second message, which began with a string of flattering emoji.

“Mesmerizing eye’s [sic],” remarked a third person, followed by a long string of sparkles and glowing star emoji.

“Scrumdiddlyumptious delicious,” quipped a fourth fan, who tagged Danielle in their comment, adding a pair of flattering emoji.