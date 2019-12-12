Kelly Clarkson And Blake Shelton Bicker Over His Backing Out Of Christmas Duet ‘About Being Pregnant’

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton couldn't stop arguing over who was responsible for the demise of their holiday duet.

Kelly Clarkson revealed that fans of her talk show and The Voice will miss out on a duet that would have made their holidays a bit merrier, and Blake Shelton is to blame. However, during an interview with Extra that included a lot of bickering, Blake alleged that it’s Kelly’s fault that the two singers won’t be performing a duet on The Kelly Clarkson Show. For one thing, he wasn’t comfortable singing her chosen tune “about being pregnant.”

Kelly and Blake were walking the red carpet ahead of The Voice when Blake brought up the defunct duet.

“Kelly and I were supposed to do a duet on her show this week, and she cancelled,” Blake said.

However, Kelly argued that this is not what happened. According to the “Already Gone” singer, Blake is the Scrooge who bah-humbugged their Christmas collaboration.

“Let me explain what happened,” Kelly said. “I asked him what key he wanted, and he cued up a song and voice memoed, ‘There’s a sign on the door. Please don’t answer.’ So basically, ‘Leave me alone.’ I was like, ‘Oh my god, if you don’t want to do it, you don’t have to do it!’ That’s why I cancelled it. Because it was like, you don’t want to do it.”

However, Blake claimed that he was just kidding around. He said that the song they were going to perform together was on the radio in his truck “at that moment,” and he thought that it sounded “horrible.” He asked Kelly not to reveal the title of the tune during their interview because he was laughing at it and making fun of it, but the two singers dropped a few hints about the identity of their dropped duet.

“I’d been listening to it all weekend trying to figure out the key,” Blake said. “Then I started thinking, ‘How am I going to tell Kelly that this is a song about ⁠— from a female perspective ⁠— about being pregnant.'”

Kelly responded by informing Blake that “Vince Gill did it,” dropping a big clue that the song Blake was so reluctant to perform was likely “Breath of Heaven (Mary’s Song).” Vince has covered the 1992 song originally recorded by his wife, Amy Grant, and Taste of Country reports that the couple has performed it as a duet. The song is written from the perspective of a pregnant Mary. During his debate with Kelly, Blake mentioned that the tune they were going to perform together was “about Mary being pregnant with a baby.”

Kelly kept accusing Blake of simply not wanting to sing with her, while he claimed that they’d “been planning to sing a beautiful Christmas duet on her show this entire year.” However, an incredulous Kelly denied that this was the case. She then threatened to “make” Blake perform a Christmas duet with her. She also reminded Blake that she sang a duet with him on his 2012 Christmas special, Blake Shelton’s Not So Family Christmas. You can watch the two argue about the followup duet that didn’t happen below.

At least Kelly can count on another fellow coach on The Voice, John Legend, to sing a holiday duet with her. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans had mixed feeling about their modernized version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”