Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra To Produce Series Based On Their Wedding For Amazon

Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra are producing a series based on their wedding for Amazon Studios, highlighting an Indian tradition called the sangeet, which typically takes place the day before a couple takes their vows.

Priyanka revealed the exciting news of the couple’s first production venture on Instagram.

The actress wrote that at the couple’s December 2018 nuptials, both the Chopra and Jonas families came together to perform a sangeet, which is a competition dance-off to honor the couple’s love story.

This Indian tradition typically takes place the evening before a couple is wed and is a joyous time for the families to relax, enjoy one another’s company and prepare themselves the union of their clans the next day.

Priyanka explained that she and Nick were excited to announce the Amazon project for which she used the #SangeetProject. She and her husband will both appear in the series.

Deadline reported that the show’s official synopsis states that the series is a celebration of the love, marriage, and magic that ensues when friends and family come together through music and dance the evening before the wedding.

“The engaged couples featured throughout will hail from a diverse range of cultural backgrounds and locations. Each episode will follow an engaged couple along with their wedding party, family, and friends, as they not only prepare for the wedding itself, but also rehearse for what will be an epic performance with the help of a team of celebrity choreographers, stylists, and creative directors,” detailed the press release that explained the couple’s passion project.

For two days after their sangeet, Nick and Priyanka sealed their love with two traditionally different wedding ceremonies that honored both of the couple’s traditions and beliefs. The first was a Christian ceremony, presided over by Nick’s father Kevin Jonas, Sr.

For that ceremony, both Nick and Priyanka donned wedding attire designed by Ralph Lauren, as did their wedding party and parents. The Hollywood Reporter noted that the former Quantico star also wore an embroidered coat with seven phrases: “Compassion,” “Family,” “Hope,” “Nicholas Jerry Jonas,” the date “1st December 2018,” her parents’ names “Madhu & Ashok” and the mantra “Om Namah Shivay.” She also had sewn a piece of her mother-in-law’s lace wedding dress into her gown.

Loading...

The following day, the couple were formally joined in a traditional Indian religious ceremony where the couple sported traditional Indian wedding fashion, including a custom red Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga which featured crystals, organza flowers, and French knots, hand-embroidered by 110 artists, and took more than 3,720 hours to complete revealed The Hollywood Reporter.

Casting for the series is underway and filming will take place in 2020.