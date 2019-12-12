‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Breaks Down As She Shares The Heartbreaking Details Of Her Dog’s Death

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star reveals how she found out her beloved family pet died hours after she left her at a daycare facility.

Teddi Mellencamp has revealed the heartbreaking circumstances surrounding her dog Khaleessi’s sudden death while at a daycare facility two weeks ago. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared the details of her beloved Pomeranian’s death for the first time during her podcast, “Teddi Tea Pod with Teddi Mellencamp,” according to The Blast.

In a gut-wrenching reveal, the 38-year-old Bravo star explained that her family decided to check Khaleesie into a doggie daycare center they had used in the past as they headed to Orange County for her stepdaughter’s birthday party. Teddi, her husband Edwin Arroyave, and their kids Cruz, 5, Slate, 7, and Edwin’s daughter Isabella, 11, made a family decision after thinking it would be best for the dog not to ride in the car for nearly two hours in traffic and then have to figure out what to do with her at the party.

Teddi went on to explain that her kids went with her to drop Khaleesi off at the center. She noted that it was a “safe” place and the dogs are not locked up in crates.

“You know, we think everything’s great,” the RHOBH star said.

Sadly, just as the family arrived in Orange County and were about to walk into the birthday party, Teddi received a “hysterical phone call” from the owner of the daycare facility.

“I can hear that she’s saying, ‘I’m at the vet.’ So I say, ‘Can you please put the vet on?’ I talk to the vet, and they say that Khaleesi’s not breathing, she’s going to need to go on life support, and they don’t know what happened to her,” Teddi said.

Teddi, who is six-and-a-half months pregnant with her third child, said when she asked if she could come to see her dog, she was told there was “no point” because Khaleesi was unresponsive and wouldn’t know she was there. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star ultimately received a phone call from the veterinarian at 3 a.m. with the news that Khaleesi had passed.

“Long story short: What they think happened is she either had brain or spinal injury from a fall, and she passed away,” Teddi told her podcast listeners.

Teddi broke down as she admitted that the hardest part of the tragedy was telling her kids what happened to their beloved pet. She said it took her a while to figure out how to break the sad news to them.

Teddi has already said she has chosen to forgive the daycare center for what appears to have been an accident. The Real Housewives veteran told Us Weekly that holding on to anger would not help her family as they grieve the loss of their pet.