Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Grease’ Jacket Returned To Her After Charity Auction By Mystery Buyer

The singer was rendered speechless by their generosity.

Olivia Newton-John‘s iconic leather jacket, which she famously wore in the 1978 film Grease, has been returned to her after a charity auction of some of her most memorable career items by a mystery buyer.

A video that was posted to the Julien’s Auctions Facebook page showed an unnamed buyer, with his face blurred out for privacy, handing the singer a large box with a pink bow atop it.

After Olivia asked if what was in the box had “four legs,” joking that it could have been the gift of a pet, the buyer revealed that they had come to return the Grease jacket to its rightful owner.

Said the buyer on the video, reading from a piece of paper, “The odds of beating recurrent cancer using the newest emergent therapies is 1,000-fold greater than someone appearing out of the blue, buying your most famous and cherished icon and returning it to you, which is what I’m going to do right now.”

The buyer also stated that the jacket should remain with Olivia, for “the collective soul of those who love you, those for whom you are the soundtrack of their lives.”

A stunned Olivia couldn’t believe the gesture and told the buyer that she would display the jacket in her cancer center, which was something she admitted in the video below that it was always her “dream” to do so. She then tearfully hugged them for their generosity.

She thanked the buyer in the video by remarking, “You’re the best, you’re the best! I’m so grateful. This is the most beautiful present, but mainly it’s your heart that I’m grateful for.”

Fans applauded the gesture in the comments section of the Facebook post by the auction house, commending the buyer for their generosity and kindness towards Olivia and their donation in helping to take steps to treat and help eradicate cancer.

USA Today reported that in November of this year, Olivia auctioned off many different personal items, including the iconic black leather jacket, pants and off-the-shoulder black shirt she wore in the closing number of the movie musical, where she starred alongside John Travolta.

Loading...

Olivia wore the ink-black outfit in the film’s finale number where she sang the song “You’re the One That I Want” alongside her co-star John as the film’s key characters of Sandy and Danny.

The grand purchase total for the entire outfit, which included the jacket and pants, totaled $405,700 reported the auction house Julien’s Auctions and the proceeds went towards the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Australia.

Olivia also auctioned off other items from her time spent on the set of the film to benefit her cancer center, including her original script from the film and the pink gown she wore to the Grease premiere in Los Angeles, as well as a custom Pink Ladies jacket that was given to her by the film’s cast and crew.