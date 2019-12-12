Olivia Culpo Flaunts Legs For Days In Stunning Instagram Update: ‘Happy To Be Home’

Sports Illustrated babe Olivia Culpo offered fans some splendid views from home in her latest Instagram post. On Wednesday, the Rhode Island-born beauty got online to share a couple of stunning photos from her posh Hollywood loft, but ended up stealing the show with her dazzling beauty.

Shared with fans late in the evening, the two snapshots gave followers a glimpse of Olivia’s stylish home, particularly the balcony of her polished condo and the minimalist but luxurious back yard. The gorgeous model and actress let herself be photographed on the spacious terrace overlooking her garden, and showcased quite a bit of the mesmerizing view unfolding just outside her property. Snapped at twilight, the photos displayed a breathtaking sky, set ablaze by the hypnotic glow of the setting sun. The scenery was complete with a vast, verdant landscape of the neighboring residential area, portraying elegant houses engulfed in a sea of green. The model’s fabulous swimming pool was also featured in one of the snaps, its crystal-clear turquoise water offering an aesthetically pleasing contrast to the deep, dark green of the surrounding vegetation.

While the sights were undoubtedly fantastic, Olivia’s incredible beauty took center stage. The 2012 Miss Universe winner was dressed to impress, looking formidable in a tight-fitting black denim minidress that perfectly showcased her phenomenal figure. According to the tag on her post, the trendy denim apparel was a Ksubi creation. The curve-clinging garment was a long-sleeved number and boasted a button-down design that highlighted Olivia’s lean physique. Large pockets adorned the sleek microdress, adding texture to the figure-hugging look. A matching denim belt cinched the dress at the waist, calling attention to Olivia’s lithe waistline.

The skimpy dress featured a collared neckline that kept Olivia’s famous decolletage concealed. However, the 27-year-old hottie showed plenty of skin in the chic outfit, putting her endless pins on full display in the thigh-skimming item. Maxim‘s Hot 100 cover girl exposed her toned thighs in the dangerously short number, drawing fans to the comments section by the masses with her leggy look. Showing off her flawless sense of style, she slipped on a pair of knee-length stiletto boots by Paris Texas — an eye-catching snakeskin design in a contrasting beige color that beautifully flattered the dark denim dress.

Olivia further accessorized with a swanky Louis Vuitton hand bag, which she wore draped down her torso. The item featured a sparkling decorative chain and a smaller purse, pinned to the leather strap that went around her shoulder. The stunning supermodel added bling to her attire with a pair of large hoop earrings.

Her makeup and hairstyle were also on point. Olivia emphasized her beautiful features with a skin-toned eyeshadow, and used dark eyeliner and a bold mascara to highlight her deep brown eyes. The model also wore a rose-pink lipstick that added fullness to her pouty mouth. Her locks were styled with a mid-part and framed her face as they fell down her back and over her shoulder.

As per usual, Olivia showed of her modeling chops, showcasing the look in a pair of sultry poses that shone the spotlight on her statuesque figure. The first photo shared with fans showed her flashing a beaming smile as she gracefully lifted up her arms and slightly spread her legs to better showcase her fabulous boots. A swipe to the next slide saw the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shooting a smoldering look at the camera, parting her lips in a provocative way as she cocked her hip to the side and spread her legs even further apart.

In the caption, Olivia made a cute remark about the lack of furnishings in her balcony and told fans that she relished being back home for a little while. The glamorous supermodel further expressed her feelings on the topic with a string of four folded-hands emoji and three heart emoji.

Unsurprisingly, the double Instagram update stirred a lot of reaction among Olivia’s ardent admirers, garnering more than 107,000 likes and 300-plus comments. Fans complimented the model on everything from her sizzling look to the glorious setting of her captivating photoshoot.

“Love that #LV bag so baddd… have to be on Wait list for it,” wrote one person.

“Those boots are so chic Olivia!!” penned another, adding an emoji of a high-heeled woman’s boot.

“That sunset,” remarked a third Instagrammer, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“Who care about furniture when you have that view!?!?” quipped a fourth fan, clearly entranced with Olivia’s smoking-hot look.