Kaley Cuoco Gets Emotional Over ‘Best Gift On Earth’ From Her Husband Karl Cook

Kaley's husband gave her a belated birthday gift, and she couldn't stop gushing about it.

Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off the special birthday gift that her husband, equestrian Karl Cook, got her for her 34th birthday. According to The Big Bang Theory star, the warm and cozy present was just what she needed.

In a series of videos that she uploaded to her Instagram stories, Kaley talked about the simple gift that gave her so much joy. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was filming her upcoming HBO Max series, The Flight Attendant, on location in Thailand last month when she celebrated her birthday. Filming has now moved to New York, where Kaley is temporarily living. She revealed that Karl told her that he was mailing her a belated birthday gift, but a week went by and it never arrived. She assumed that it had gotten lost in the mail. However, she came home to a surprise on Tuesday night after she got home from work: a Huggle from her husband.

“Yesterday, I got back from work last night and I got home to this: a Huggle. Does he not know me so well?” Kaley said.

While she was filming a series of early morning videos for her Instagram stories, Kaley was wearing the pink fleece Huggle, which looked like a massive fluffy hooded sweatshirt. She also uploaded a photo of the packaging for the “As Seen on TV” product, which described the garment as an “ultra plush blanket hoodie.”

Kaley couldn’t stop gushing about how much she loved the gift, and she almost appeared to tear up a few times as she was talking about it.

“When your man buys you this for your birthday, you know it’s true love and he knows you very very well,” Kaley captioned the photo of the packaging.

She was pictured modeling the comfy knee-length hoodie in another snapshot. In the caption, she described it as “the best gift on earth.”

Kaley revealed that she couldn’t stop thinking about the gift at work, and she told her hair and makeup team about it as she was getting ready to film The Flight Attendant. She also explained why she loved it so much. According to Kaley, she’s been struggling a lot with homesickness lately. This is something she hadn’t talked to Karl about at the time he got her the gift. However, she seemed to believe that he intuitively knew exactly what she needed to make her feel better.

“Karl didn’t know I was feeling homesick. I hadn’t even told him that yet, and so, in his mind or in his heart, he felt I needed, not only a nightgown, which are my favorite, but like the name: the Huggle — like a warm hug,” Kaley said.

“That is the sweetest thing in the world, and I love him so much, and I am so grateful.”

Loading...

In the caption of one of her videos, Kaley noted that she and Karl are very fortunate to have everything they need in life, so it really is the thought that counts when it comes to the gifts that her husband gets her.

“It was very, very sweet, and little tiny things like that go a long way,” Kaley said. “I just don’t want to forget that.”