Vegan Fitness Model Anais Zanotti Flaunts Cleavage In Workout Gear To Promote Animal Shelter Fundraiser

Anais Zanotti makes time for the causes that she’s passionate about. The former Playboy model shared a series of photos to her Instagram page on Sunday. The pics show a scantily-clad Zanotti petting some animals at a sanctuary she supports.

Zanotti wore pink workout gear that showed off a generous amount of skin. The sports bra had a gaping hole in the front of the garment that exposed her bountiful cleavage. The top also highlighted her impressive form. She flaunted her strong biceps and incredible abs. Zanotti has washboard abs that inspire many of her fans to push themselves in their own exercise routines.

The social media influencer paired the top with a pair of shiny pink leggings. The yoga pants clung to her thighs and booty as she spent some time with the four-legged creatures.

Zanotti kept her accessories simple. She sported a pair of well-worn sneakers which was perfect for traipsing around in the mud. She painted her nails a deep shade of blue and kept her makeup to a minimum. The fitness star wore her long, brown hair in a deep side-path and allowed it to fall down her shoulders and back.

The photos show Zanotti at the farm. In the background, one can see trees, dirt, and the perfect atmosphere for animals who need some love and attention. In the first pic, Zanotti petted a large pig. As the photos progress, one can see her with the various animals, and it’s clear that she has a heart for these creatures.

The final image shows Zanotti’s poster for Saturday’s fundraising event. As mentioned in her caption, she will teach an AZFit class to benefit the Aguacate Animal Sanctuary. The event also boasts a class on veganism, meditation, and yoga. She promised that the proceeds from the ticket sales would go toward the animals.

Zanotti has a firm following of 518,000 people. She regularly updates her social media pages to keep her hordes of fans happy. This particular image seems to have tugged on her fans’ heartstrings. It received more than 5,000 likes in 10 hours. They have been very vocal about praising her efforts to support those who cannot advocate for themselves.

“This looks amazing! Wish I lived closer! Have such a blast,” said one fan who obviously regrets not being able to make it.

Another person opined, “Looking fabulous Anais so fit, very strong, so cute, gorgeous, very beautiful.”

A final commenter complimented the French vixen.