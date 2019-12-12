Jordyn Woods Claps Back At Accusations That She Shaded Khloe Kardashian: ‘If You’re Tired, I’m exhausted’

Jordyn Woods has declared that she’s had enough of the accusations that she’s been shading Khloe Kardashian. In a recent video posted to her stories and reposted by YBF Daily, Jordyn slammed the notion that her recent Instagram posts have been about the KeepingUp With The Kardashians star.

“I just got home from doing press and I realize, y’all arms must be really, really tired from reaching,” she said in the video. “Like, I can’t even eat an apple in peace.”

Jordyn recently posted a photo of herself on her stories in which she’s she’s biting into an apple core. She added the caption, “An apple a day keeps the haters away…or sum like that.” Some thought it was a subliminal message to Khloe, but according to Jordyn’s recent video, this was not the case.

“And let me tell you something, I don’t do subliminals.” she continued. “I do general statements and if I have something to say about someone or to someone, Imma say it to them or not at all. If y’all are tired of this, I’m exhausted. Let’s move on. It’s all love. It’s all good.”

In the comments of YBF’s video, some people claimed that Jordyn was encouraging the attention with the video. One person also speculated that the 23-year-old media personality/ entrepreneur of colluding with the Kardashians to extract more publicity from the alleged cheating scandal that saw her accused of having a relationship with the father of Khloe’s daughter, Tristan Thompson.

The recent Instagram story isn’t the first time that Jordyn has defended herself against allegations that she’s been sending subliminal messages toward Khloe Kardashian. As Page Six reports, in a previous Instagram story, Jordyn informed the world that every quote or statement that she posts isn’t necessarily about a particular person. This story was posted after Jordyn uploaded a text post that discussed people’s tendency to gossip about someone they don’t have access to. There had been speculation that she was referring to Khloes apparent subliminal message to her.

Even though the story that connects Jordyn, Tristan and Khloe is several month’s old, it’s still a part of the celebrity news cycle as new information about it continues to be released. As The Inquisitr reported Red Table Talk host, Jada Pinkett Smith recently shared a clip Jordyn taking and passing a lie detector test during which a polygrapher asked if had ever had sex with Tristan. The clip was a previously unaired excerpt from Jordyn’s Red Table Talk episode which she used as a platform to defend herself against claims that she had caused the breakdown of Khloe’s relationship with her ex-boyfriend.