Young Bae Goes Braless Under A Floral Jacket On Instagram

Black Ink Crew’s Young Bae shared an eye-catching new Instagram photo with her fans today. It showed her going braless under a floral jacket, as she showed her cleavage and gave a smoldering look. The jacket was colorful, featuring a bright blue fabric with light pink flowers. The lapels were light pink-and-white plaid, and it was buttoned in the middle. However, since Young opted to go shirtless and braless, this left her chest showing. She also added multiple accessories, which included some necklaces, including one with a cross charm. Plus, the stunner wore hot pink fingerless gloves, and matching fishnet tights.

The reality TV star wore her hair pulled up into two, side buns. She also wore a black ribbon and veil hair piece that added a vintage glam to the outfit. Young also wore pearl-studded cross earrings.

In addition, she was seen posing in front of a dark backdrop. She sat with her legs together, as she tugged at the jacket lapels with her hands. The tattoo artist looked into the distance while parting her lips slightly. She wore glossy, bright red lipstick and shimmery, pink eyeshadow.

Fans had lots of compliments for Young in the comments section, with many people responding to her captions.

“Girl I love you on black ink New York you is my favorite i now how it is to be a single mother you doing a wonderful job with your son and you are a trooper…,” wrote a follower.

“Your energy, your spirit, your face……I love it all! They weren’t the right ones……God always comes through with the right one at His time. Always,” declared an admirer.

“You believe in love because you love yourself so much. Bless up,” wrote a fan.

“And you should babe. You’re one gorgeous a** lady and just as fine. And I’m definitely feeling u some type of way,” raved a fourth Instagram user.

Fans seemed to be very supportive of Young finding a new love after her failed relationship with Rob.

In other news, the reality TV star previously showed off her cleavage in a different way. She wore a low-cut, leather top with off-the-shoulder sleeves. It had a v-neckline that left her chest on display. Young wore her hair in two buns, which was accessorized with light blue clips with star accents. She also wore a sparkling collar necklace. Her makeup included a heavy cat-eye and lipstick. The update was a video clip of a behind-the-scenes look at the show.