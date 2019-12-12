Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Insane Body In Green Dress With Plunging Neckline

Brazilian bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio stunned in a triple Instagram update in which she rocked a revealing green dress. The snap was taken at the Shopping Cidade Jardim, a shopping center in Sao Paulo, Brazil. While the model didn’t tag the exact location in her latest Instagram post, she included the establishment’s name in the geotag of her previous post.

In the first snap of her triple update, Alessandra perched on a brown upholstered seat in the corner of a store. Behind her, to the right, was a mannequin wearing a brown bikini. There was also a rack with hangers displaying several other swimsuits, as well as a surfboard covered in a soft pastel pattern. However, all eyes were on Alessandra’s stunning physique in an emerald green gown. The dress the ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel wore had some major Grecian vibes and a draped silhouette.

The top of the dress had simple spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline, exposing much of the Brazilian beauty’s cleavage. The look had a waistband that accentuated Alessandra’s slim waist, and the bottom portion featured draped fabric that cascaded down to the floor. She posed in a way that the high slit in the outfit was on full display as it showcased her toned legs. The model kept the accessories simple, adding a bracelet and metallic gold sandals. She didn’t add a necklace to distract from the scandalous neckline.

Alessandra’s brunette locks tumbled down in beachy waves, and her makeup was minimal, accentuating her natural beauty.

For the second snap, Alessandra posed with a few other ladies, also all dolled up in chic dresses. From snakeskin to burnt orange to pastel lavender, the women were rocking all types of looks, and the group made a stunning quartet.

In the final snap from the upload, the beauty blew a kiss as she posed, showing off her incredible body in the revealing dress.

Alessandra’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 77,100 likes within just four hours. Her fans showered her with compliments in the comment section of the post.

“You look absolutely stunning and flawless in that dress Alessandra!” one follower commented.

“Ooo la la la beautiful ladies,” another fan added.

“Pure elegance!!” a third Instagram user said, loving the Grecian vibe of the gown.

“That green dress is so hot,” a fourth admirer said.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel isn’t afraid to flaunt her incredible physique. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the Brazilian babe shared a few snaps from a shoot she did for Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. In the pictures, Alessandra got soaking-wet for an artistic photoshoot that featured several looks and even had her completely immersed in the water.