‘Vikings’ Season 6: Ivar The Boneless Finds Out The Truth About Prince Oleg And His Prophecies

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 3, titled “Ghosts, Gods and Running Dogs,” of History Channel’s Vikings Season 6. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In the Season 6 premiere of Vikings, Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) came to be in the presence of the Rus prince, Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky). Taken under his wing, albeit somewhat against his will, the pair have since formed a bond. However, as Cinema Blend points out, Ivar may well have met his match with Oleg who appears much more ruthless than Ivar has ever been.

In the previous episode, Oleg managed to open the way for a safe escape from the clutches of his brother, Dir (Lenn Kudrjawizki), after Oleg had poisoned their other brother, Askold (Blake Kubena), and taken his son, Igor (Oran Glynn O’Donovan). Oleg managed this manipulation by way of a prophecy that saw trouble befalling Dir if he did not allow Oleg to escape. Revealing who Dir had secretly married was a way of proving that this latest prophecy would come true. As a result of this, Dir let Oleg, Ivar, and Igor go.

Known also as Oleg the Prophet, Oleg has previously explained to Ivar how some of his past prophecies had come true. In the latest episode of Vikings, Ivar questions Oleg about how he knew about Dir’s secret wife. Oleg then reveals a startling truth to Ivar. Instead of insisting that he is able to see into the future, Oleg admits that Dir’s wife used to be one of his mistresses. So, when the woman approached him to be released from his services in order to wed Dir, Oleg allowed it but did not reveal these details to Dir.

Over the course of the episode, Ivar was seen to react to some of Oleg’s shocking behaviors. While he kept his true feelings to himself, likely in fear for his life, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ivar probably sees himself in Oleg. This could, potentially, soften the character as the final season of Vikings continues.

In Season 5, Ivar had been just as ruthless as Oleg. Among other things, he had killed the girlfriend of his brother, Hvitserk (Marco Ilso), after he discovered that she was opposed to his rule. Perhaps, by seeing how Oleg treats his own family, Ivar will start to change his ways. However, viewers will have to tune into future episodes of Vikings in order to find out more.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, December 18, at 10 p.m.