‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro Shows Off Cleavage In Revealing Red Top

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro shared a double Instagram update with her eager followers that flaunted her insane curves. The French-inspired photos accentuated Kara’s voluptuous physique and left her followers drooling.

In the first snap, Kara sat at a round table in a patio area. A charming window was visible behind her with a view of what looked like a restaurant inside. Kara went bold with her outfit, opting for a red top that had a lace-up detail on the front. The top dipped low, revealing plenty of Kara’s cleavage, and had short sleeves. Kara drew further attention to her cleavage by layering on several necklaces, and also added a pair of hoop earrings. Kara carried over the bold red hue into her accessories as well, as she finished the ensemble with a sassy red beret.

A few pastries were on the table in front of her, and Kara had one in her hand as she stared at the camera. The bombshell’s brunette locks were down in soft curls, and her makeup was minimal, accentuating her natural beauty.

In the second snap, Kara moved inside and gave her followers a look at the whole outfit she wore. Behind her in the snap a few French-inspired details were visible, including a chalkboard with the Eiffel tower sketched on it. The top Kara wore was a corset-style up top, but the lacing along the front didn’t go all the way to the bottom. As a result, a sliver of her toned stomach was on display in the look. Kara paired the bold top with some simple form-fitting black pants that hugged her curves.

Kara’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sexy French vibe of the photos, and the post received over 17,700 likes within just five hours. Kara kept her caption very simple, adding just two emoji to explain the post, but her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look.

“You are certainly, the most beautiful woman I have had the opportunity to see in my wonderful life, thank you for your great photos,” one follower commented.

“Reds a great colour on you,” another fan added, loving the bold hue against Kara’s bronzed skin.

Loading...

One follower was feeling the French influence of the snaps, and commented “bonjour madam Kara.”

“Omg I love this outfit!!” another fan said.

Kara is always mixing up her style and finding unique pieces that flaunt her curves. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell shared a seductive snap in which she rocked a white top and super short denim mini skirt. She posed with her booty popped out in the sizzling snap, flaunting her curves for the camera.