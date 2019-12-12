Demi Rose Sizzles In Utterly Scandalous Fishnet Look

British bombshell Demi Rose tantalized her 11.3 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap in which she rocked an utterly scandalous fishnet look that left little to the imagination. The photo was from a shoot she did for Bad Influence magazine, as she explained in the caption of the post.

In the picture, Demi laid out on what appeared to be the ledge near a swimming pool. The brunette babe wore a pair of black thong bikini bottoms, and didn’t appear to be wearing a bikini top at all. She rocked an interesting fishnet look that left plenty of her bronzed skin on display. The look clung to her physique, and had slightly thicker black piping along the edges. It also appeared to have some beaded details, as it sparkled in the sunlight. While the photo cropped Demi’s curvaceous physique at just below her derriere, the fishnet ensemble seemed to stretch past her booty. The top portion of the look dipped slightly on her back to reveal some of her bare skin.

Demi allowed the scandalous ensemble to be the focal point of the look, and kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of earrings and nothing else. Her brunette locks were down in soft curls, and she stared straight at the camera in the snap. She braced one hand on the ground while the other rested on her cheek, with one finger seductively going between her lips. Demi’s makeup was natural, with slightly smoky brown shades on her eyes and a soft pink lip color.

The brunette bombshell’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 194,000 likes within just five hours. Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look, although quite a few were so captivated by her beauty that all they could do was leave emoji to express their feelings.

“Very beautiful, what a woman perfection, a goddess,” one fan commented, followed by a string of emoji.

Another fan simply said “you’re amazing!!”

“You look exactly like a star and you are so beautiful,” one follower added.

“You’re so gorgeous,” another fan said.

Demi has been tantalizing her followers with looks that are even more revealing than the fishnet ensemble lately. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette bombshell took a snap of herself in Thailand and told her fans in the caption that “I’m ready to flood your feed with Thailand pics.” In the shot, Demi was engaging in a bit of skinny dipping and had her followers drooling.