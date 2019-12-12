Blond Bombshell Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Tight Black Jeans And Cleavage-Baring Top

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom had her 8.5 million Instagram followers drooling with her latest update, as she rocked tight black jeans and a revealing nude top. As Anna clarified in the caption, the post was part of a paid partnership with the online retailer, Fashion Nova.

In the snap, Anna stood outside with her black boots immersed in the snow that had fallen on a frosty winter day in Sweden. The blond beauty rocked a pair of high-waisted black jeans that clung to her curves and emphasized her voluptuous physique. While the similarity in tones made it look as though she wore full-length skinny jeans, she actually topped her figure-hugging pants with some over-the-knee black boots. The sultry look emphasized Anna’s physique while being appropriate for the chillier weather.

Anna paired the bottoms with a simple nude long-sleeved top. Though the top covered up some skin on her arms, her cleavage was on full display thanks to the low-cut neckline. The shirt featured some sculpted details near the chest that drew even more attention to Anna’s ample assets.

Her blond locks were down in a simple straight style, and her makeup was done in her usual look, with slightly smoky eyes and nude lips. Anna added a few accessories to finish off the ensemble, including a watch and pendant necklace. It still appeared to be snowing at the time that the picture was taken, as a few blurred flakes were visible in the shot.

Anna’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post has received over 90,000 likes within just four hours. Fellow blond bombshell Hilde Osland also gave the post a like.

Many of Anna’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look, and couldn’t help but sing the praises of the stunner from Sweden.

One follower got flirtatious with his comment.

“You could babe I will warm you up sit down by the fireplace with hot cocoa with marshmallows strawberries whip cream covered up together with a glass of champagne,” he wrote.

“This is definitely a very magical pic, you look magnificent lol,” another fan added.

“Such great beauty and elegance,” one follower said.

Another follower couldn’t handle the blond bombshell’s beauty.

“It’s truly crazy how beautiful you are,” they wrote.

Anna often shares snaps of her toned physique outdoors, but a few days ago, she opted to give her followers a peek behind the scenes at what went into maintaining her curves. As The Inquisitr reported, Anna shared a snap of herself in a tight crop top and leggings as she squatted with a barbell in the gym.