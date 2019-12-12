Fox News’ Chris Wallace Says Donald Trump’s Impeachment Is ‘Much Bigger’ Than Bill Clinton’s

Wallace argued that Clinton's impeachment wasn't as broad in scope as the allegations currently facing President Donald Trump.

Long-time Fox News host Chris Wallace claimed on Monday that the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump is “much larger” than the past probe into former President Bill Clinton due to the nature of the allegations that the president is currently facing.

According to The Hill, Wallace made the argument that Trump’s potential wrongdoings were levels above Clinton’s in a debate with Clinton impeachment investigator Ken Starr, who told the host that he believes the Democrats don’t have much of a case in what he labeled as a “narrow” and “slanted” impeachment inquiry.

Wallace said he believes the current impeachment is “far broader,” given that Clinton’s was essentially “about whether or not the president had lied under oath about sex.”

“I’m not talking about whether or not this story is true or not. But the allegation that President Trump conditioned support for a key foreign policy ally on political benefit to him strikes me as not narrow but far broader than the Clinton impeachment and the effort that was made by you and Republicans then to impeach him,” Wallace said to Starr.

Wallace also claimed that standards for Trump’s and Clinton’s impeachment seem to be on different pages and said he didn’t buy the idea that the House-led process shouldn’t have happened just because of the narrow chance it actually goes anywhere in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The Fox News host then pointed to the fact that Trump’s impeachment investigation deals with matters such as national security, election security, and how the country conducts foreign policy, while Clinton’s issues were smaller in comparison. Wallace argued that whether one believes Trump did anything wrong or not, the technical reasons for the investigation were larger in scope.

Starr’s investigation into Clinton during his second term in office eventually sparked a report that would lead to an impeachment probe in December 1998. Clinton was later acquitted in the U.S. Senate in February on both articles of impeachment against him.

Wallace’s analysis of Trump’s situation in contrast to Clinton’s came a day before House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment against the president, including one for obstruction of Congress and one for abuse of power.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the president is expected to address what the White House called “false charges” when the matter is transferred to the Senate, where Trump allies like Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Ted Cruz are expected to provide an enhanced level of defense.