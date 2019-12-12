Angela Simmons Powers Through Full-Body Workout In Sweaty New Video On Instagram

Angela Simmons powered through a strenuous workout in the most recent video on her Instagram page. In the clip, the reality TV star/entrepreneur is captured doing cardio and working with weights, all while rocking a pair of black patterned leggings, a matching t-shirt, bright blue socks, and multi-colored sneakers.

She jumped rope at the beginning of the clip before she moved on to weighted squats. She then tackled some one-legged tricep dips before getting on her hands and knees for a series of leg extensions. She grabbed a medicine ball of her next exercise, a set of toe touch crunches, which undoubtedly added a lot more difficulty to the workout. She knocked out some alternating crunches next before the video ended.

In the caption, Angela revealed that she was going hard in the video because she wanted to burn off the effects of her jet lag. She also made it clear that the video was meant to promote her Purpose app, a mobile application designed to inspire women to stay focused and inspired. As the Growing Up Hip Hop star noted in her caption, the app offers its users fitness programs and workout tips collectively called “Built Not Bought,” a tagline that Angela regularly adds to the captions of her workout posts on Instagram.

The clip has been viewed over 40,000 times. In the comments section, fans praised Angela for her dedication to fitness.

“Your motivation and determination got me getting back in the gym thank you, Angela,” one fan wrote.

“Love u,” a second Instagram user added. “You’re a huge inspiration.”

“Yesss sis!! Stay focused, Ang!” a third admirer gushed. “And still you RISE!! You are an inspiration sis! Sending love, love and more love your way!!”

“Your motivation and dedication are amazing,” a fourth fan gushed. “May God continue to bless you on all of your endeavors.”

Loading...

The last time Angela posted a workout video, she was on vacation in Bali and the exercises in that clip were entirely different. In the Instagram upload from five days ago, Angela did some yoga on what appears to be on a rooftop. The mother-of-one wore a green sports bra and gray biker shorts as she flowed through various well-known poses like the “Eagle,” “Warrior” and “Downward Dog.” She paired those poses with more conventional exercises as well.

“A very small ending clip of my morning beautiful yoga session meets other workouts lol,” she wrote in the caption. “Got my sweat on, however”

The clip has been viewed more than 130,000 times and more than 100 people have commented on it.