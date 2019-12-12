Karen Gillan Reveals Which Popular Scene Of Hers Was Improvised In ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Karen Gillan is on a hot streak this year with two massive blockbusters under her belt between Avengers: Endgame and the upcoming Jumanji: The Next Level. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gillan discussed what it was like for her to work on both projects. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe might be interested to know that one of Gillan’s most popular scenes in Avengers: Endgame was improvised.

One of the opening scenes of the climactic final film of “The Infinity Saga” featured Gillan’s character Nebula playing a game of paper football with Tony Stark (Roberty Downey Jr.).

When asked about who was better at playing the game between her and Downey, Gillan told The Hollywood Reporter, “Well, I think it was me because that scene was improvised. And I won.”

If you’re unfamiliar with the film scene, it shows Tony and Nebula sitting at a table playing paper football. Tony explains the rules to Nebula as they play but she eventually beats him and since Gillan states the scene was improvised, she won on-camera and in real life.

Gillan also discussed improvising with Downey in Endgame during an interview with The LA Times back in May of this year where she stated that the two of them had “improvised all of those scenes” from the beginning of the film.

This is far from the first time something was improvised in the Marvel universe. Many of the most comedic moments from Thor: Ragnarok were improvised by star Chris Hemsworth and there have been several other moments throughout the 22-film franchise that actors ad-libbed.

In the same interview, Gillan also revealed how difficult it was for her to keep track of the two different versions of Nebula in the movie. She claims that she and the film crew would keep track by calling one “good Nebula” and the other “bad Nebula.”

“The directors really kept me on track. I just found out whatever I needed to know for each scene,” said the actress.

“The Infinity Saga” might be finished but the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. Gillan will return to play Nebula in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy 3. The Inquisitr previously reported that Gillan called the script for the film “amazing.”

The former Doctor Who actress spoke briefly about GOTG3 during the previously mentioned Hollywood Reporter interview. She called it “the best of the trilogy.”

Gillan will also reprise her role as Nebula in the upcoming Disney+ series What If.