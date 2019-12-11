Reese Witherspoon Looks Flawless In Black Lace Dress As She Gushes Over Latest Honor

Reese Witherspoon is sizzling in her most recent Instagram update. As those who follow the mother of three on her popular social media page know, the actress regularly shares both photos and videos on her page that include images from spreads as well as various other projects that she is working on. In the most recent post that was shared for her fans, Witherspoon stunned in not just one but three new shots.

In the caption of the new post, Witherspoon told her fans how excited she was to be included in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Women in Entertainment” roundup. The first photo in the deck showed the blond-haired beauty striking a pose on the cover of the magazine. She wore her short tresses down and straight while they hit just at her shoulders. The stunner’s amazing figure was on display as she rocked a lacy black dress that had a few sheer panels, exposing her skin underneath. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup in the photo with just a little bit of eyeliner and mascara.

In the second photo in the deck, Witherspoon stunned in another hot look, that time a tight fitting black dress that clung to her body. Her gorgeous figure took center stage in the shot and in that particular photo, she stood next to two other women who were also featured in the issue. In the last image in the series, The Morning Show star dropped jaws in another black and white photo, that time while clad in a black off-the-shoulder dress.

The update has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention from her loyal fans so far, racking up over 191,000 likes in addition to 1,300-plus comments. Some of her fans commented on the post to let her know that she looked stunning while countless others applauded her for landing a spot in the publication.

“Congrats on an amazing year Reese!,” one fan exclaimed, adding a yellow heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“So, you just don’t age then? Ok cool,” a second Instagrammer joked.

“You are literally the prettiest,” one more follower chimed in.

Prevoiusly, The Inquisitr shared that Witherspoon made a cameo in Jennifer Aniston’s new Instagram video where she joked that the “Green sisters” from Friends were back together. In the short clip, the two ladies found out the news that they were both nominated for Golden Globes for their work on The Morning Show.