Keanu Reeves To Battle Himself At The Box Office When ‘Matrix 4’ And ‘John Wick 4’ Are Released On Same Day

'The Matrix 4' and John Wick 4' will both be released on May 21, 2021.

With The Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 being released on the same same, fans of Keanu Reeves are now being offered an impossible choice: take the red pill or the blue one? Except that both pills are actually Keanu Reeves.

When The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on Wednesday that the premiere date for Reeves’ upcoming The Matrix 4 would be May 21, 2021, there was much rejoicing among fans. However, it was quickly noted that this release date was the same as Reeves’ other upcoming hit movie, John Wick 4.

While both movies star Reeves, the currently untitled fourth Matrix movie is from the Warner Bros. studio while John Wick is a Lionsgate production. As yet, it is unclear whether both studios independently selected the same date unwittingly or if it is a part of bigger marketing ply. Because, let’s face it, the battle is now on between one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors and, well, himself.

Already, Twitter has exploded with the news of the clashing release dates and, as to be expected, fans are taking this to the next level regarding humorous memes. After the initial confusion, fans immediately started posting images of Keanu getting ready to fight himself as other images of Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) from The Matrix also became popular.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, The Matrix 4 will bring back original cast members Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the latest installment of the hit sci-fi series. Along with Reeves and Moss, Neil Patrick Harris has joined the line-up. Also included are Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, and Toby Onwumere. Jada Pinkett Smith will also feature as Niobe, whereas the other characters have not yet been revealed, according to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

Lana Wachowski will head the latest Matrix installment as she has done so with the previous movies.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana,” Warner Bros. chairman, Toby Emmerich, said according to Comic Book.

“Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

John Wick 4 will continue on in the adventures surrounding the retired assassin who was forced back into his line of work after his dog was killed. As yet, further cast announcements or plotlines for the fourth installment of this movie franchise have not yet been released.

