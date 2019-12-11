Australian Smokeshow Abby Dowse Unbuttons Jeans & Flashes Major Underboob In Sultry New Snapshot

Abby Dowse is quite literally letting it all hang out in her latest revealing social media share. As those who follow the blond-haired beauty on Instagram know, Dowse regularly puts on an insanely sexy display for her fans, rocking one scandalous outfit after the next. Earlier today, the Australian stunner shocked her followers for one of the hottest photos that she has ever posted.

In the shot, the model did not reveal to fans exactly where she was but she struck a pose front and center and was photographed from just above her knee to her lips. She wore her long blond locks down and straight, also rocking a gorgeous application of makeup that included some blush, highlighter, and light pink lipstick. To accessorize the look, the beauty sported a dainty silver necklace with a small cross.

She put her amazing figure on display in the hot snapshot, rocking a tiny black crop top that criss-crossed in the middle. Dowse also showed off ample amounts of cleavage and underboob in the revealing photo, her taut tummy likewise taking center stage in the shot. To complete the sultry snap, she wore her ripped jeans unbuttoned, almost exposing her NSFW parts.

In the caption, the model credited retailer Fashion Nova for her outfit and noted that it was an ad.

In just a short time of the photo going live on her page, it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention from her followers, with over 11,000 likes in addition to nearly 300 comments. Many fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her amazing figure. A few other Instagram users expressed their thoughts using emoji, most notably the flame, heart, and heart-eye.

“Love this style and your body is goals,” one follower commented, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“The perfect body in a crop top so hot, my love,” a second Instagrammer raved.

Loading...

“Denim and crop and a gorgeous tanned body my love absolutely perfect,” another fan gushed, with a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Full of confidence and self-belief,” one more added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Dowse dropped jaws in an electric green bikini that left almost nothing to the imagination. For the sexy look, she wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved, while also wearing pink lipstick. Her killer figure was on display in a neon string bikini, and it comes as no shock that the post racked up over 32,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.