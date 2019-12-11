Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix Reveal How Lisa Vanderpump Is Different On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8

Lisa Vanderpump is no longer appearing on 'RHOBH.'

Lisa Vanderpump will reportedly be showing a different side of herself on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.

During an interview with OK! Magazine, via YouTube, co-stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix revealed what fans should expect to see from Vanderpump on the new episodes, which began airing in early January.

“I think they’re going to see a side of [Lisa] that they’ve not seen before. I think that they’ll see more of her, like more of who she is,” Madix revealed on December 9.

“She’s more present emotionally,” Sandoval explained.

According to Madix, Vanderpump was in a different state of mind when she was filming the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules earlier this year because she wasn’t dealing with the drama of filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at the same time. She added that the restaurateur used to film scenes for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills before joining her and her co-stars at SUR Restaurant, where Vanderpump Rules is filmed.

“She would be coming from lunch with those ladies and coming to SUR… and she had that on the brain,” Madix shared.

Sandoval went on to say that because of Vanderpump’s commitment to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she was often distracted from her role on Vanderpump Rules.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Vanderpump quit her role on the show after nine years with the series in June, just one day before she and her co-stars were set to reunite for filming on the Season 9 reunion. Prior to her decision, she endured a rocky year with her co-stars, who accused her of leaking a negative story about Dorit Kemsley abandoning a dog she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs, and also lost her brother, Mark Vanderpump, to suicide.

Weeks after her exit, the hardships continued as the death of her mother was confirmed.

While Vanderpump hasn’t had the easiest couple of years, she’s staying focused on her growing empire and recently teased the possibility of a new spinoff series during an interview with Page Six. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vanderpump told the outlet that while she would love to say that she would soon star in a series based out of her animal rescue center, she doesn’t want to “get in trouble.”

“I think that’s an excellent idea. It might happen, but I’m not allowed to say anything at all,” she explained.